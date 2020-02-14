Edge, Becky Lynch And Others Earn Around $1 Million Per Year: WWE Rumours

Earlier, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch called herself the highest paid WWE superstar. She claimed that she earns more than WWE chairman Vince McMahon. Her claims on Scott Fishman's show went viral and fans started questioning her statement. Recently, wrestling expert Dave Meltzer talked briefly about Becky Lynch’s comments on his Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dave Meltzer revealed that the biggest superstar in WWE earns more money than Vince McMahon. So, Becky Lynch’s story might be true. Meltzer claimed that both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair signed WWE contracts with a $1 million per year guarantee. He also said that Vince McMahon makes money by paying himself through stock dividends and doesn't take home a hefty salary.

Top male superstar earns $5 million per year

However, many claim that Becky Lynch is not the highest-paid superstar as the top wrestler in WWE gets $5 million per year.

Meltzer claimed that WWE legend Edge (who recently made a grand return at WWE Royal Rumble) signed a $3 million per year part-time deal with WWE. According to reports, WWE stars like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg earn even more as they are running the company right now. Celebrities like Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez too get an annual salary like a WWE superstar even though they just make an appearance.

“Edge just signed what was believed to be a $3 million per year three-year deal as a part-timer,” said Dave Meltzer.

