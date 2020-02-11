WWE RAW Highlights: Becky Lynch Retains Title; Randy Orton Attacks Matt Hardy

This week’s WWE RAW took a dark turn as Shayna Baszler attacked Becky Lynch and bit her neck. Randy Orton also punished Matt Hardy after the former tag-team champion questioned Randy Orton about Edge. NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley faced Sarah Logan and was confronted by Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair. Fans also saw Ricochet face the All-Mighty Bobby Lashley in a singles match. In the main event, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy teamed up with The AOP to face Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders.

Also Read l WWE RAW highlights: Brock Lesnar confronts Drew McIntyre; Randy Orton attacks Edge

Major matches/segments took place on this week’s WWE RAW:

WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch defeats Asuka; Shayna Baszler attacks Lynch

Becky Lynch entered the ring and got ready to face The Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka’s music hit and the Tag-Team Champion arrived with her partner Kairi Sane. Asuka dominated the match from the start as Kairi Sane interfered every time. Many times it looked like the challenger will dethrone Becky Lynch. However, the champion fought back. In the later part of the match, Becky Lynch hit a side slam to put Asuka away and retain her title. As The Man celebrated, former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler entered and attacked Becky Lynch.

Also Read l WWE RAW highlights: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy become tag team champs, Lana-Lashley win

WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton attacked Matt Hardy

After failing to explain himself last week, Randy Orton arrived with a reason. Randy Orton accepted that what he did was wrong and claimed that his actions hurt him more than it did Edge. Matt Hardy appeared and interfered the apex predator. Matt Hardy accused Randy Orton of lying and started talking about his past relationship with Edge. Randy Orton tried to deliver an RKO, but The Woken One countered. However, the second RKO connected and Randy Orton took Matt Hardy down. The Viper then punished Hardy with a steel chair.

Also Read l Shayna Baszler channels inner vampire to BITE 'The Man' Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy & AOP defeat Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders

Seth Rollins and team dominated the match from the start. The babyfaces tried to fight back, but the Monday Night Messiah answered with incredible moves. The two teams went back and forth for quite some time until Samoa Joe took over. It looked like Samoa Joe would get the win, but Seth Rollins delivered a Stomp. Buddy Murphy then did the needful to secure the win.

Also Read l WWE allegedly gets $30 million from USA Network to air NXT every Wednesday night

Other matches/segments that took place on this week’s WWE RAW:

The Street Profits defeat Mojo Rawley and Riddick Moss

Riddick Moss defeats Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion

Drew McIntyre attacks MVP on The VIP Lounge

Angel Garza defeats Cedric Alexander

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Sarah Logan

Charlotte Flair confronts Rhea Ripley

Ricochet defeats Bobby Lashley

Also Read l Oscars 2020: WWE superstars warmly react to Eminem's hearfelt performance on Lose Yourself