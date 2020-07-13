Best PUBG MOBILE Teams In The World Ft. Loops Esports, TSM-Entity And RRQ Athena

PUBG Mobile is arguably the most popular battle royal game in the world. Released just over three years back, the game captured the attention of gamers from across the globe in a very short span of time. The competitive scene has further enhanced its reputation with professional players and squads playing several regional tournaments in order to qualify for the prestigious world leagues. With Pubg MOBILE World League (PMWL) Season Zero underway, here's a look at some of the best PUBG MOBILE Teams In 2020 in the world in 2020:

Also Read | Best PUBG MOBILE Teams In 2020: PMWL EAST Day 2 Standings: These Are The Top 3 PMWL Teams So Far

Honourable Mention: Team Soul

One of the best PUBG MOBILE Teams In 2020 in India, Team Soul has had somewhat of a fall from grace in 2020. With their in-game leader Soul Mortal looking to focus on his career as a streamer and the likes of Owais and Ronak leaving for Team Fnatic, Soul has struggled to replicate their previous form without their famed quartet (Mortal, Owais, Ronak and Viper). New additions like Sout Aman and Soul Sangwan have done well for the team, but as a whole, India's most popular PUBG MOBILE team has underperformed in 2020. They even failed to make it to the PMWL 2020 after finishing 13th in PMPL Spring Split: South Asia Finals.

Also Read | PMWL Postponed Due To PUBG Mobile Dysfunction, New PMWL Schedule Announced

RRQ Athena

Based out of Thailand, RRQ Athena is owned by Rex Regum Qeon, a multi-gaming organisation based in Indonesia. One of the first global superstar teams in PUBG MOBILE, RRQ dominated the competitive scene in 2018 and 2019. RRQ G9 and RRQ D2E have immense popularity in India and have been seen collaborating with some of the best players in the country. They came fourth in PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Southeast Asia and won the PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Thailand League in 2020. Last year, RRQ won the PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: SEA Championship.

TSM Entity

One of the best PUBG MOBILE Teams in India, Team SoloMid (TSM) Entity is widely regarded for its immense firepower. While most teams prefer to take a fight during the latter stages of the game, TSM Entity players like to take teams by surprise by attacking early. Coming in 2nd in PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: South Asia Finals and League - TSM Entity is one of the most consistent teams in the competitive scene. They also hold the tag of champions of the PMCO Spring Split 2019: South Asia.

Loops Esports

Representing PUBG MOBILE's Western Cohort, the Brazilian team has been outstanding in 2020. Not much to show for the previous years, but in 2020, Loops Esports won the PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Americas, PMPL - Spring Split 2020: Americas Scrims Season 1 and PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split 2020: Brazil. Loops Esports are one of the favourites entering into the PMWL 2020 West League Stage.

Also Read | Team FreeStyle To Miss PMWL 2020 With PUBG MOBILE Banned In Pakistan

Bigetron Red Aliens

If the initial two years belonged to RRQ Athena, the last two years have belonged to Bigetron Red Aliens. The Indonesian side is one of the most loved teams in the PUBG MOBILE fraternity, and have made their name with devastating performances and stellar reading of the game. The reigning PMCO Fall Split Global champions, Bigetron won the PMPL Spring Split: Indonesia League and Finals. They came second PMPL Spring Split: South Asia. They have already started their PMWL 2020 campaign with three Chicken Dinners.

Also Read | Best PUBG MOBILE Teams In 2020: PMWL Schedule, Revamped Finals Format, Teams, Prize Pool Details

(Image Credits: Bigetron RA Instagram Handle)