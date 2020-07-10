PMWL Postponed Due To PUBG Mobile Dysfunction, New PMWL Schedule Announced

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 has been postponed by a day. PMWL was earlier scheduled to begin on July 10 at 5:30 PM IST. PMWL has reportedly been postponed because of the PUBG IOS crash and due to PUBG not working on iPhone. After the news of PUBG IOS crash and PUBG not working on iOS came to light, the PUBG Mobile officials have now decided to postpone the PMWL. Therefore, both the East and West regions of the PMWL have a new PMWL time. The PMWL date and PMWL time is now July 11, 5:30 PM IST.

PMWL postponed: What is PMWL?

The PUBG Mobile World League is the first inaugural world league event being organised by Tencent. A total of 20 teams will be participating in the event. The initial PMWL time and date were scheduled to be July 10 from 5:30 PM, with the PMWL dated to run till August 9. The tournament consists of four stages. The PMWL will begin with the opening weekend and then move onto the league stage. That will be followed by the Super Weekend with the Finals of the PMWL taking place in August. The league stage and the finals of the PMWL have prize money ranging from $7,000 to $100,000.

The @PUBGMOBILE World League East & West latest news. Thank you for your understanding and patience! #PMWL pic.twitter.com/hPY8ElZcfL — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 10, 2020

PUBG IOS crash: PUBG not working in India: New PMWL time

However, many users reported about the PUBG iOS crash and complained about PUBG not working in India. This prompted PUBG Mobile officials to issue a statement announcing the postponement of the PUBG Mobile World League. In the statement, the officials acknowledged the PUBG iOS crash, saying that many iOS users were facing login problems with PUBG Mobile. The match officials also revealed that the PUBG iOS crash and the reason why PUBG was not working in India is not because of the application.

The statement by PUBG Mobile claimed that the issue not only affects the app but several other apps and games on iOS as well. The statement concluded by revealing that due to the issue, PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero tournament and broadcast will be postponed till tomorrow.

Is PUBG ban in India?

Ever since 59 Chinese apps were banned in India, several rumours about PUBG being banned in India have been doing the rounds. The rumours intensified after press reports revealed that the Indian army has asked its personnel to delete the application as well. However, several press reports covering the PUBG ban in India revealed that since the application has South Korean origins, it will not be banned in India. Therefore, as of now, there is no PUBG ban in India.

Image Courtesy: facebook/pubgmesportsofficial