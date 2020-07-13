PMWL Schedule, Revamped Finals Format, Teams, Prize Pool Details

PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero was set to kick off on Friday, July 10. However, due to a technical glitch in the game on iOS, the opening day was postponed to July 11, 2020. Initially, the first stage of PMWL 2020 was supposed to be played over a span of three days, 15 matches in total. Since the commencement was delayed by a day, a new PMWL schedule was released by the organisers which reduced the Opening Weekend to two days with 10 matches in total.

The PMWL schedule is divided into four stages - Opening Weekend, League Stage, Super Weekend and The Finals. The Opening Weekend concluded on Sunday. While the Opening Weekend will not play a significant part in the tournament going forward, the seeding during the weekend will determine the group stages for the League Stage.

End of day 02 of First Week of PUBG MOBILE WORLD LEAGUE WEST .



Groups will be determined by these table standings.#pmwl #pmpl @EsportsPUBGM

@PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/XWOGyVlk9N — Future Sight (@FutureSight49) July 13, 2020

Also Read | PMWL EAST Day 2 Standings: These Are The Top 3 PMWL Teams So Far

PMWL Schedule - League Stage - July 14 to July 29

A total of 20 teams divided into five groups will play five matches every day; a total of 10 matches every Tuesday and Wednesday for three weeks. The top 16 teams every week will qualify to play in the Super Weekend.

PMWL Teams: League Stage groups

East Zone

Group A: Bigetron RA, Box Gaming, NoChance Team, FreeStyle*

Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Nova GodLike

Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity

Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

Note: Team FreeStyle will participate in PMWL East 2020 only if the ban on PUBG MOBILE is lifted in Pakistan.

West Zone

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, Sixty Nine Team (KHK Power)

Group B: Konina Power, HeadQuarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Group C: Loops Esports, Team Queso, YaLLa Esports, X-Quest Gaming (Nova Esports)

Group D: Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile, Alpha Legends, Swat69

Group E: B4 Esports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, FRAG Machines

Also Read | PMWL Schedule Revised For Opening Weekend, World League Format, Teams & PMWL Prize Pool Details

PMWL Schedule - Super Weekend - July 17 to August 2

Crammed alongside the League Stage, the Super Weekend matches will be played every Friday, Saturday & Sunday. As mentioned above, the top 16 teams during the league stage will play in a single lobby format to determine their placing in the crucial League Finals standings.

PMWL Schedule - Finals - August 6 to August 9

The major change to the PMWL schedule has been made to the Finals format. Earlier the Finals were supposed to be played between August 7 and August 9 with a total of 18 matches between the final 16 teams. According to the new PMWL schedule, the Finals will now be played for four days with a total of 24 matches (six matches every day).

Also Read | PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020 Date, Teams, Schedule And Prize Pool Details

PMWL Prize Pool

PUBG MOBILE World League combined prize pool is set at $425,000. The Finals winner will be awarded $100,000 while the Finals MVP will take home a $10,000 cash prize. Additionally, the winner of the League Stage will win $50,000.

Also Read | PMWL WEST Day 2 Standings: These Are The Top 3 Pmwl Teams So Far

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Facebook Page)