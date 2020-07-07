BMF Jorge Masvidal Says UFC 'finally Come To Their Senses' Ahead Of Multi-fight Deal

UFC's Fight Island event, starting July 12, is the first of many, but Dana White's ambitious project was almost derailed when welterweight contender Gilbert Burns tested positive for coronavirus. Burns was supposed to headline UFC 251 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi opposite welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Burns' exit paved the way for Jorge Masvidal to bury his hatchet with Dana White and step in to headline UFC Fight Island. A few weeks ago, BMF Jorge Masvidal and White had got into a little feud regarding the fight purse, which ultimately made Masvidal walk out from the initial welterweight title fight offer before Burns was slotted in. However, the BMF was handed another chance to headline UFC's inaugural Fight Island event this week. In the process, Masvidal revealed that he has also signed a multi-fight deal with UFC, in what comes as a major boost for the promotion.

Also Read | How Much Money Will Jorge Masvidal Earn From Fight Vs Kamaru Usman At UFC 251?

UFC: Jorge Masvidal says he has signed a multi-fight deal ahead of UFC Fight Island

In a recent interview with ESPN, Jorge Masvidal stated that he is glad about UFC coming back to their “senses”. Although he did not reveal the pursue he has been offered by the UFC, Jorge Masvidal explained he is making some "good money" by stepping up against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in under a six-day notice. The BMF also hinted about a multi-fight contract with UFC, in what will serve as a mark of stability for the promotion considering the events that unfolded with Jon Jones and Conor McGregor.

"I can understand you don't want to give me that much on the guarantee. But on the pay-per-view, what I bring in, what people purchase, I want more money on that, and they weren't budging. And that was that. So, all this craziness had to happen for them to come to their senses." said Jorge Masvidal.

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal Net Worth In 2020, UFC Career And Upcoming Fight Vs Kamaru Usman At UFC 251

UFC Fight Island venue, date, how to watch

UFC Fight Island's UFC 251 ft. Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal will go down on Sunday, July 12. The prelims will begin at 5:30 AM IST and the main card will begin at 7:30 AM IST. UFC fans can watch it on UFC Fight Pass, Sony LIV app, Airtel TV, Jio TV, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and ESPN.

Also Read | UFC Fight Island Main Event Will See Kamaru Usman Defend Title Against BMF Jorge Masvidal

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Abdulmanap Breathes His Last After COVID-19 Complications

Image courtesy: UFC.com