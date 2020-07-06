How Much Money Will Jorge Masvidal Earn From Fight Vs Kamaru Usman At UFC 251?

Top-ranked welterweight contender Gilberts Burns' unfortunate exit from the UFC 251 headliner due to contracting COVID-19 has brought BMF Jorge Masvidal back into the welterweight title mix. While UFC 251 was left stranded without a potential main-event, “Street Judas” aka Jorge Masvidal and Dana White finally negotiated and came to terms to set up the fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Island. While most of the MMA community appears to be thrilled about Jorge Masvidal’s return to the welterweight title tale, a portion of the fanbase is seemingly surprised since Jorge Masvidal walked away from the same offer a couple of weeks ago following disputes over the paycheque with Dana White. With UFC 251 Fight Island now slated to go through with Usman vs Masvidal, the question that arises is - How much will Jorge Masvidal earn from UFC 251?

UFC 251 Fight Island: How much will Jorge Masvidal earn from UFC 251?

Jorge Masvidal was initially offered the welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman but the BMF champion decided to pull out after UFC failed to come to terms with Masvidal. Looking at the current scenario, it appears that the paycheque situation has been resolved with Dana White and Jorge Masvidal currently on the same page. Though UFC is yet to reveal how much will Jorge Masvidal earn from UFC 251, it is expected that Masvidal will rake in a minimum of $500,000.

Although no official statements have been made about the finances of UFC 251 Fight Island, Masvidal made $500,000 in his last fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 244, according to UFC figures. Apart from claiming the BMF title, Jorge Masvidal also bagged a heavy payday in the fight, which was a steady rise from his $100,000 fight purse against Ben Askren from UFC 239. A case can be made, therefore, that the stakes at UFC 251 Fight Island are considerably higher than UFC 244 and UFC 239, which could potentially mean that Masvidal will rake in $500,000 for Usman vs Masvidal this month.

UFC 251 fight card

170 lbs: UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

145 lbs: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

135 lbs: Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan for the vacant Bantamweight title

115 lbs: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

125 lbs: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

135 lbs: Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz

265 lbs: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane

205 lbs: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Image courtesy: Recuerdo Mezcal Instagram