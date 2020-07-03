Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Abdulmanap Breathes His Last After COVID-19 Complications

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly lost his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who was battling several medical conditions since past few weeks in Moscow. According to various media reports, the 57-year-old MMA mastermind was put in a medically induced coma in Moscow last month and has now breathed his last. Sports reporter Igor Kakdela broke the news on July 3 on Instagram.

Also Read | MMA Fans Mercilessly Lay Into UFC's Newly Released Action Figures

Khabib Nurmagomedov father death: Khabib father death reported in Moscow

Although the exact reason for the ‘Khabib Nurmagomedov father death’ has not been reported, Khabib's father suffered a stroke after contracting COVID-19 back in May. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had to undergo heart bypass surgery due to the coronavirus complications and was subsequently played in a medically induced coma. He remained in a critical condition after waking. His condition appeared to be improving in recent weeks. However, Khabib's father passed away in the hospital at the age of 57.

His son, the undefeated UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, started off his MMA career under his guidance. Though he is currently trained by the experts at AKA (American Kickboxing Academy, Khabib Nurmagomedov was accompanied by his father in all his professional bouts. Khabib Nurmagomedov had his father consistently presently in his corner throughout his UFC career. However, unfortunately, the Dagestani will no longer be blessed with his father’s presence in his upcoming UFC fights.

Khabib father death: Exact reason for Khabib father death

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, 57 initially tested positive for COVID-19, following flu-like symptoms and heart complications. He was then shifted to Moscow, where he was kept under medical attention. It was later revealed that Khabib’s father emerged out from the danger of COVID-19 but was yet to beat the complications caused by the virus.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father In ‘serious Condition’ Despite Beating Coronavirus

Khabib father death: Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight

UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is slated to defend his title against interim champion Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje on his return to action. However, neither the date nor the venue has been finalised for Khabib’s comeback. Considering his father's death, the undefeated UFC champion could postpone his return to the octagon.

Also Read | Amir Khan Pays Respect To UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov In Latest IG Post

Also Read | Khabib father death: Conor McGregor Claims Khabib's Father's Illness Is A 'cover-up', Says 'Allah Sees All'

Image courtesy: Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram