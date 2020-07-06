UFC Fight Island Main Event Will See Kamaru Usman Defend Title Against BMF Jorge Masvidal

After Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19, the inaugural headliner of UFC Fight Island appeared to be in massive jeopardy. However, BMF Jorge Masvidal stepped in to save the day for Dana White and UFC fans. When welterweight champion Kamaru Usman lost an opponent in the form of Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal offered to slot in against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ at the main event of UFC 251 despite taking some very public shots at Dana White over the last month. The UFC chief wasted no time in finalising the welterweight bout in under a notice of six days.

UFC 251: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal to headline UFC Fight Island

The opening headliner of the UFC Fight Island events will now see Jorge Masvidal go up against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title, which was, incidentally, the first choice of UFC matchmakers before Gilbert Burns slid into the mix. UFC has been working on a fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal since the past two months. However, the 'BMF' and Dana White could not come to a decision during the negotiations and the matchup failed to materialise last month, following which Gilbert Burns was handed the bout for the welterweight title.

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal is likely to be greeted with much fervour as a number of UFC stars past and present hit out at the promotion for putting Gilbert Burns up against the welterweight titleholder. The UFC 251 fight card was earlier criticised since a number of fighters and fans believed Burns was suddenly thrown into the mix courtesy of the clash between Dana White and Masvidal. The UFC 251 fight card will now be headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal with Dana White navigating around yet another hurdle by sticking to his promise of three title fights at Fight Island - Welterweight, Featherweight, and Bantamweight -in the very first UFC Fight Island event at UFC 251. The other two title fights will see newly crowned 145 lbs champion Alexander Volkanovski defend his title against former champion Max Holloway in a rematch while Peter Yan will face Jose Aldo for the vacated bantamweight title.

UFC 251: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal made official

As per reports, the COVID-19 test results of both Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman have come out negative but both of them have been advised to remain in a 48-hour quarantine at their respective hotel rooms. UFC has conducted five-protocol COVID-19 testing to ensure complete safety of their fighters. UFC 251, the first UFC Fight Island event featuring Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal will be live on Sunday, July 12 from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

