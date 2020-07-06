Jorge Masvidal Net Worth In 2020, UFC Career And Upcoming Fight Vs Kamaru Usman At UFC 251

Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal has carved a name for himself as one of the biggest superstars in UFC throughout the years with his charismatic personality and entertaining fighting style. Masvidal's UFC career underwent a renaissance of sorts after the Miami native unleashed three consecutive knockout victories. Apart from gaining massive popularity, ‘The Gamebred’ has also bagged heavy paycheques which have subsequently raised the ‘Jorge Masvidal net worth’ along with the eyebrows of his critics. Jorge Masvidal is currently set to fight for UFC welterweight gold as he is lined up against champion Kamaru Usman in the upcoming headliner of UFC 251 at Abu Dhabi. Here’s a look at Jorge Masvidal net worth.

Jorge Masvidal Net worth: Jorge Masvidal net worth 2020

Since various media reports have cited different numbers, Jorge Masvidal net worth appears to be a bit sketchy. As per wealthypersons.com, Jorge Masvidal net worth stands somewhere around $14 million. Although Masvidal is a veteran of the sport, he has amassed most of his fortune in 2019 after bagging three big victories. He started off his “resurrection” by knocking out hot welterweight prospect Darren Till in devastating fashion at UFC Fight Night 147.

‘The Gamebred’ then registered the fastest knockout in UFC history by knocking out the unbeaten Ben Askren within five seconds of their bout at UFC 239. After that blitzkrieg, ‘Jorge Masvidal net worth’ added an additional $1 million into its account. However, Jorge Masvidal landed his biggest payday when he faced Nate Diaz at the headliner of UFC 244 for the BMF title, an event which was attended by US President Donald Trump and Dwayne Johnson. As per reports, Jorge Masvidal made $500,000 that night leading the Jorge Masvidal net worth to new heights.

Jorge Masvidal got into the Mezcal business in 2020. The BMF launched El Recuerdo de Oaxaca Joven and Recuerdo Mezcal in 2020. The business has reportedly done well and has contributed massively to the Jorge Masvidal net worth. Currently, he is set to go up against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 in the first of the promotion's Fight Island events.

UFC 251 live: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live will take place at the headliner of UFC 251 for the welterweight title on July 12, 2020 (IST) at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Apart from the headliner, UFC 251 live will have two more title fights. Peter Yan and Jose Aldo will face off for the vacated bantamweight title and Max Hollow will try to reclaim his featherweight title from Alexander Volkanovski.

