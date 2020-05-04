UFC President Dana White Surprises Fans With Choice Of His Favourite Knockout; Watch Video

UFC President Dana White has had witnessed numerous knockout victories throughout his years of association with the MMA organisation. From Mikro Cro Cop’s brutal head kicks to Conor McGregor’s vicious left hand, Dana White has seen it all. However, the UFC chief recently unveiled his favourite knockout victory in the history of the organisation and UFC fans have been expressing their reactions to Dana White’s favourite knockout since then.

UFC President Dana White names his favourite knockout

While interacting with his fans via Reddit, Dana White came across a lot of questions in which he was asked to name his favourite knockout victory in the history of UFC. Surprisingly, among so many KO instances, Dana White mentioned Jorge Masvidal’s 5 second-knockout victory over Ben Askren as his favourite one. However, to justify his statement, Dana White further claimed, “When I give you this answer, everyone is going to think it’s because I don’t like Ben Askren and it’s just not true at all. I do like Ben (Askren). But it’s hard not to pick Masvidal vs Askren.”

Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren confronted each other in a welterweight contest at UFC 239 and Askren was seemingly the ‘favourite’ in the fight due to his undefeated MMA record. However, things turned out to be unalike when the duo locked their horns inside the UFC octagon. Ben Askren tried to grapple down Jorge Masvidal but unfortunately got stuck with a thundering knee and got out cold. Jorge Masvidal followed up his knee shot with some brutal punches to seal the fastest knockout in the entire history of UFC within just five seconds. Here’s a glimpse of the fight.

UFC President Dana White mentions the return date of UFC 249

Dana White recently affirmed that UFC will resume its action from May 9 and is the first sport to get back on track amidst the global coronavirus outbreak. UFC 249 is staged to take place on May 9 in Florida with ‘Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje’ as the headliner. Here’s a look at the full fight card.

Image courtesy: UFC.com