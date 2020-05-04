Khabib Nurmagomedov Set To Build A School In His Hometown In Dagestan: Reports

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been a role model for his countrymen and millions of people across the globe since his prominent rise in the UFC. While most UFC fighters choose to stay outspoken in their prime, Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken a different route. The Dagestani fighter has taken to being involved in charity to give back to the community. As per reports, Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to build a school in Dagestan worth €78,39,552.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov school to be set up in Dagestan, Khabib Nurmagomedov net worth

According to reports and Khabib’s father’s recent statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin has allocated €78,39,552 to build a school named after UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan, Russia. The residents of Dagestan have been suffering from a lack of availability of educational institutes for years and Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly wants to resolve the difficulty for his countrymen with aid from President Putin.

The 31-year-old Russian became a global superstar after he defeated Conor McGregor at the UFC 229 main event, and with his undefeated MMA record still alive, Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters on the current UFC roster. Khabib’s stellar rise to fame has also caught Vladimir Putin’s attention as he personally invited Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father to meet him after the Dagestani’s victory opposite Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov career earnings amid Khabib Nurmagomedov school reports

UFC recently revealed the list of their top earners in the sport and Khabib Nurmagomedov stands third on the list with reported earnings of $8,680,200. The Khabib Nurmagomedov career earnings experienced a steady rise after the Dagestani pummeled Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 229. As per the reports in Daily Mail, Khabib Nurmagomedov career earnings have helped the Dagestani amass a fortune including some lucrative sponsorship deals. Khabib Nurmagomedov net worth reportedly stands at $100 million.

