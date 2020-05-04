Muhammad Ali Would Have Struggled Against Tyson Fury: Bob Arum Makes Bold Claim

Boxing promoter Bob Arum may have ignited one of the biggest debates in the history of heavyweight boxing as he went on to claim that Muhammad Ali would have struggled against undefeated WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. Bob Arum was Muhammad Ali’s boxing promoter back in the day and is currently associated with Tyson Fury ‘The Gypsy King’. While 88-year-old Bob Arum has seen it all in the history of heavyweight boxing, his recent claim regarding Muhammad Ali and Tyson Fury has split opinion in the boxing community.

Bob Arum claims Muhammad Ali would have struggled against Tyson Fury

Bob Arum is considered to be a legendary promoter and has worked with some of the elites in the sport including the likes of Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, and current WBC Champion Tyson Fury. However, when asked to pick a winner in a fight between Muhammad Ali and Tyson Fury, Bob Arum claimed that Tyson Fury would have troubled Muhammad Ali a lot inside the boxing ring. According to Bob Arum, Muhammad Ali was 6’3” and he fought boxers of similar size in his prime. On the other hand, Tyson Fury is 6’9” and possesses tremendous footwork, which makes the 88-year-old believe Tyson Fury would have surpassed Muhammad Ali in a boxing fight.

“I can't see Ali competing with a 6ft 9in guy like Fury. We had big guys in the old days but they were slow, lumbering. They were jokes who couldn't fight, they were just big. It's all changing. Look at Fury, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder. They are huge guys.” said Bob Arum.

Bob Arum further claimed that heavyweight boxing has evolved with time and modern-day boxers are extremely fortunate with advanced nutrition in their grip. Bob Arum believes that Muhammad Ali could have easily been 6’6” instead of 6’3” if he was competing in this era. Here’s a look at some of the best moments of Muhammad Ali from his professional boxing career.

