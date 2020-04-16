Deontay Wilder Hints At Retirement Should He Fail To Avenge Loss Against Tyson Fury

Former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder could hang up his gloves if he fails to avenge his loss opposite Tyson Fury in their upcoming trilogy bout. After an illustrious career of 42 wins and one draw, Deontay Wilder tasted his first defeat against Tyson Fury on February 22 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though they are still slated to feature in a final blockbuster event, the 'Bronze Bomber' has stunned his fans by hinting at retirement if he loses against Tyson Fury for the second time in his career.

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury: Tyson Fury Plays Along In Deontay Wilder's Costume Blame Game

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder hints at retirement if he loses to Tyson Fury

While speaking on the PBC podcast, Deontay Wilder explained his WBC title loss to Tyson Fury and said that he felt like a "zombie" that night. According to Deontay Wilder, he was not the same person in the fight. The Alabama-born boxer said that he does not consider Tyson Fury as the real champion. Deontay Wilder vowed that he will definitely show the world that he is the best in the third encounter against Tyson Fury, and if he fails, he will retire.

Deontay Wilder also believes that there were a lot of unfaithful men in his camp who cost him the WBC title and claimed that he is weeding out those ‘snakes’ from his grass now. “This is the last final straw as I see it. I'm taking everything in that happened, everything that happened towards me, I'm cutting my grass, I'm getting rid of a lot of snakes in the grass,” said Deontay Wilder.

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury: Tyson Fury Quits Diet Coke To Prepare For Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury update

After two blockbuster clashes, Tyson Fury leads the score by 1-0 against Deontay Wilder. The first fight between them ended in a controversial draw and both men left the ring with their undefeated streak alive. However, on February 22, Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder and handed him the first career-defeat.

Also Read | Boxing news: Whose Ear Did Mike Tyson Bite Off In 1997? Throwback To The Infamous 'Bite Fight'

Also Read | Boxing news: Boxing Legend Evander Holyfield Has Some Advice For The Brit

(Image courtesy: Twitter)