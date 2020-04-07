Tyson Fury Ready To Fight “anytime, Anywhere” As He Accepts Drew McIntyre’s Challenge

After winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre talked to Sports Breakfast’s Ally McCoist where he revealed that he would love to face Tyson Fury in WWE. After Drew McIntyre, Tyson Fury talked to McCoist, where he accepted McIntyre’s challenge. Tyson Fury took to Instagram and revealed that he is ready to fight Drew McIntyre ‘anytime, anyplace, anywhere’.

Drew McIntyre challenges Tyson Fury

When asked who he would love to face in the future outside WWE, Drew McIntyre said he wants to face former English Football player Chris Sutton. However, Drew McIntyre then challenged Tyson Fury and asked McCoist to deliver his message to Tyson Fury. Drew McIntyre said he has not forgotten how Tyson Fury disrespected him in the past and revealed that he is coming for Tyson Fury after Chris Sutton.

“Just let him know ‘Fury I’ve won the championship, now I’m paying attention to you’. After I beat Sutton, I’m coming for Fury,” said Drew McIntyre.

Tyson Fury, who made his WWE debut in 2019 then talked to Ally McCoist where he revealed he is ready to face Drew McIntyre. Tyson Fury also congratulated Drew McIntyre for winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Earlier, Tyson Fury was scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, but Tyson Fury was busy with Deontay Wilder. WWE then created a new storyline for Brock Lesnar. This is when Drew McIntyre came in the picture and the McIntyre vs Lesnar storyline began.

Tyson Fury earlier managed to knock out Deontay Wilder in the seventh round in their WBC heavyweight title fight in February. Many WWE superstars took to Twitter and congratulated The Gypsy King on saving his undefeated streak. Triple H, Mick Foley and even Drew McIntyre praised Tyson Fury for his incredible performance. WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman, who lost to Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel, also took to Twitter and asked for a rematch. Tyson Fury is scheduled to face Deontay Wilder once again, later this year.

