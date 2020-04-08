Amir Khan Showcases All His Belts To His Newborn Baby: Watch Video

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan has reportedly been spending a lot of time with his family amidst the coronavirus lockdown. OK! Magazine UK recently covered Amir Khan’s lifestyle and his magnificent house in London, after the Pakistan-born boxer became a father to a young boy a few days back. In a recent Instagram post, Amir Khan was spotted taking a walk around the home with his newborn son and netizens have been sending their love to the former world champion from all over the world.

While taking a walk around the house, Amir Khan revealed the most precious things in his house. According to the former world champion, the Olympic gold medal that he won in 2004 at the age of 17 is still his most treasured possession. Amir Khan became the youngest athlete from the UK to achieve the milestone and he shared the experience on camera with his newborn baby in his arms. From there, Amir Khan has gone on to win the WBC, IBA, and WBC titles of the world. However, the 33-year-old is considering retirement at this moment as he stated in a recent interview.

Coronavirus lockdown: Amir Khan ponders retirement

During an interview with The Mirror, Amir Khan revealed that the coronavirus lockdown has forced him to consider retirement at the age of 33 since he is unable to plan his in-ring antics for the near future. However, he still wants to look at his shape after a full training camp and then take aaa final call. “Even if I feel I cannot do it anymore, I can walk away knowing I have done everything. My love for boxing is still there and I love boxing to bits. But until I see how I feel after a long, hard, gruelling camp, then I won't know for sure.” said Amir Khan.

