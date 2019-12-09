The Debate
Boxing: Anthony Joshua Wins Fans Over For His Humility On Instagram After Andy Ruiz Jr Win

Take a look at Anthony Joshua's Instagram posts, both after winning and losing against Andy Ruiz Jr in his last two fights. Know more about Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua rose above all his critics and defeated Andy Ruiz Jr in a career-defining fight at the very recent Clash on the Dunes. After an unfortunate defeat in the original fight, Joshua bounced back in style, winning almost every round he fought. No wonder, the Briton who lost his WBA (super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in the previous fight, got them back around his waist and he is a two-time world champion now. Despite being one of the most popular and feared boxers of the world, Anthony Joshua remains to be a people’s champion. His Instagram post after both the fights against Andy Ruiz Jr proves that the heavyweight champion is always humble, whether he wins or loses.

Boxing: Anthony Joshua’s Instagram post is inspiring

In the original fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr, the Mexican underdog stunned the world by handing Anthony Joshua the first and only loss of his boxing career. However, Anthony Joshua made no excuse and accepted the defeat like a man. While boxers often come up with reasons to justify their defeats, Joshua takes a different path. The British heavyweight posted a picture of himself along with Andy Ruiz Jr and captioned “This is Andy’s night, congratulations Champ”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The World Champion remains humble even after avenging his loss against Andy Ruiz Jr in one of the biggest fights of heavyweight boxing history. Anthony Joshua’s recent Instagram post shows that he is a man of his words. The current caption states "Strategy and loyalty, I’m not perfect but I’m trying, another defining moment for British boxing. Thank you to all my team, a night we will remember & thank you Andy Ruiz Jr we made history.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

