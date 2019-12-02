Anthony Joshua Takes Tips From Wladimir Klitschko Ahead Of Rematch With Andy Ruiz Jr

British Heavyweight Anthony Joshua is confident that he'll reclaim his title back on December 7. He is leaving no stone unturned in order to accomplish that. After 21 spectacular victories, Anthony Joshua’s glorious boxing career saw its first defeat against Andy Ruiz Jr in June. The Mexican shocked the world by knocking out Anthony Joshua in the seventh round. Well, Anthony Joshua believes that he will avenge the only loss of his boxing career in his upcoming fight. He is taking tips from Heavyweight veteran Wladimir Klitschko.

Boxing: Anthony Joshua is taking tips from Wladimir Klitschko

Wladimir Klitschko is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers who dominated the entire division for a decade. The Ukrainian retired from the sport after losing against Anthony Joshua in 2017. However, Joshua still considers him a legend. Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko became good friends after the fight and the Briton has often called him up to get pointers ahead of hard fights.

The upcoming fight with Andy Ruiz Jr is going to determine Anthony Joshua’s boxing career. The former champion revealed that he is taking a lot of tips from his ex opponent Wladimir Klitschko. In an interview with British reporters, Anthony Joshua said that he has been taking dietary and training advice from Klitschko for his upcoming re-match against Andy Ruiz Jr. The British boxer said that he has adapted some of Wladimir’s teachings, so his weight may fluctuate. According to Anthony Joshua, Wladimir Klitschko was ahead of the game.

Boxing: Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr Part 2

The upcoming heavyweight re-match is going to take place on December 7. It'll be held in Saudi Arabia and Andy Ruiz Jr will be defending his IBF, IBO and WBO Heavyweight belts against Anthony Joshua. The entire boxing community ruled out Andy Ruiz’s chances of winning in the first encounter. However, he stunned the world by breaking Joshua’s undefeated streak and he is confident about doing it again.

