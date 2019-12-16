Tyson Fury Invited To Make Quick Switch From Boxing To UFC By Dana White

British star boxer Tyson Fury is one of the deadliest men known inside a boxing ring, who is known for demolishing his opponents. However, is he equally ferocious inside an MMA Octagon? Well, we will know it pretty soon since UFC President Dana White has all his interest over switching 'The Gypsy King' into UFC. After a glorious WWE debut against Braun Strowman, Tyson Fury expressed his urge to grab a fight in the UFC. No wonder, the entire heavyweight division of UFC went crazy with the news as fighters started calling out Tyson Fury’s name now and then. UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and contender Francis Ngannou has already showed their interest over fighting Tyson Fury, but things have got more intense as President Dana White has finally talked about switching 'The Gypsy King' into the UFC soon.

UFC: Dana White wants Tyson Fury to switch to UFC

Initially, Dana White ruled out Tyson Fury’s chances of getting a UFC fight. However, things have changed up in a positive way for all combat sports fans. A few months back, Fury was spotted in an intense MMA training session with welterweight contender Darren Till and the video spread like wildfire. There is no doubt that Tyson Fury is one of the best heavyweight punchers of the planet and his MMA skills looked equally threatening in the video. It has definitely caught Dana White’s attention as the UFC President is desperate about bringing the undefeated 'Gypsy King' into his promotion.

Speaking with BT Sport, Dana White said: “ Right now I see him (Tyson Fury) as the best in the world or one of the best in the world. He’ll play out the fights with all the other guys right now. I would love to have him (Tyson Fury) here to fight. I will see how it all plays out. But I do like him (Tyson Fury).

👑 Gypsy King x Gorilla 🦍 @Tyson_Fury works with Darren Till to sharpen his MMA skills (via @darrentill2) pic.twitter.com/LI8gPadYoP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2019

Tyson Fury is currently lined up against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for an epic boxing re-match on February 22, 2020. According to reports, 'The Gypsy King' will have two more fights after Deontay Wilder and he is soon expected to hang up his boxing gloves. Are you excited about Tyson Fury’s UFC debut? Let us know.

