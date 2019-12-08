Khabib Nurmagomedov Outshines Anthony Joshua And Andy Ruiz Jr At Clash On The Dunes

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr were definitely the stars of the Clash on the Dunes on Saturday night. The two heavyweight superstars put up a massive show at Saudi Arabia for the WBA (super), WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles and Joshua emerged as the winner of the night. Well, there was one more fighter in the arena who outshone both the boxers with his elegant presence. The mega-fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua attracted a lot of global celebrities to Saudi Arabia but boxing fans lost their calm when the lightweight champion of UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov made his way into the arena.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Fans welcome Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated lightweight champion of UFC is a huge sports maniac and he has often graced sports-events with his presence. Khabib is definitely one of the biggest stars of UFC and boxing fans got a taste of it at the very recent ‘Clash on the Dunes’. The entire stadium exploded with “cheers” as the ‘Eagle’ made his way into the arena. Even though the UFC veteran was just a spectator at the Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2 bout, but fans did not fail to deliver a warm welcome for their undisputed UFC lightweight champion. Take a look at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s elegant presence at “Clash on the Dunes”.

Clash on the Dunes: Fight results

Anthony Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz Jr via decision (118-110, 118-110,119-109)

Dillian Whyte defeats Mariusz Wach via judge’s scorecard (98-93, 97-93, 97-93)

Alexander Povetkin Vs Michael Hunter ends up in a draw

Filip Hrgovic defeats Eric Molina via knockout

Mahammadrasul Majidov defeats Tom Little via knockout

