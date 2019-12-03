Anthony Joshua Gets Some Advice From Mike Tyson Ahead Of His Fight Against Andy Ruiz Jr

Boxing veteran Mike Tyson believes that Anthony Joshua should not be worried about reclaiming his title back from Andy Ruiz Jr in their upcoming re-match on December 7. The British heavyweight faced a crushing defeat against Andy Ruiz Jr in their original fight. However, Mike Tyson believes that he can bounce back stronger and all he needs to do is stay confident throughout the fight. Both Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua have claimed that they are going to emerge as the winners. Mike Tyson has already delivered his opinion on that.

Boxing: Mike Tyson advises Anthony Joshua ahead of his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr

Anthony Joshua’s dominance faded away since his TKO loss against Andy Ruiz Jr. However, Mike Tyson still has faith in the British heavyweight. The 53-year-old veteran believes that Anthony Joshua has watched his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr and he knows what went wrong. According to Mike Tyson, if Anthony Joshua is intelligent, then he has watched the last encounter he had with Andy Ruiz Jr and he should be confident about avenging his defeat.

However, Andy Ruiz Jr’s weight loss doesn't make sense for Mike Tyson. The current IBO, IBF and WBO Champion has shredded himself before facing Anthony Joshua for the second time. Mike Tyson feels that “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it”. The Mexican stunned the world by defeating Joshua and according to Mike Tyson, he needs to do the same on December 7.

Boxing: Mike Tyson remains diplomatic while predicting the winner

Mike Tyson remained diplomatic when he was asked to predict the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2. The former heavyweight believes that anything is possible in the fight. According to Iron Mike, both of them are great human beings and he likes both of them personally. However, this is a fight and he hopes that the best man wins.

