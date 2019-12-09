Conor McGregor Mocked By Sugar Ray Leonard For His Boxing Skills; Watch Video

Conor McGregor shocked the combat sports community with his cross-over fight against Floyd Mayweather back in 2017. After an energetic start, Conor McGregor lost his way in the middle of the fight and was knocked out in round number 10. Floyd Mayweather left the arena with a clean boxing record of 50 wins. Boxing veteran Sugar Ray Leonard did not miss the opportunity to take a dig at Conor McGregor’s sparring skills.

UFC: Sugar Ray Leonard mocks Conor McGregor

In a recent video segment, Sugar Ray Leonard was seen impersonating some of the best boxers of the era. The 63-year-old American boxer has knocked out 25 big men in his pro boxing career and is still remembered as one of the finest of the sport. So what does he feel about modern-day boxers? The former world champion impersonated Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquaio, Deontay Wilder, Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali before taking a hilarious dig at Conor McGregor’s patented ‘hammerfists’.

Sugar Ray Leonard displayed how different boxers use their invincible power to get over their opponents. He had a sweet mouth for all his contemporaries. The former world champion impersonated Deontay Wilder’s brutal right hand, Floyd Mayweather’s unparalleled defence, Manny Pacquaio’s speedy combination before taking a shot at Conor McGregor. See how Sugar Ray Leonard mocked Conor McGregor’s boxing skills against Floyd Mayweather in a recent video.

UFC: Conor McGregor’s current status

The Irish Giant is looking forward for his UFC return on January 18, 2020, against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. There’s no hiding the fact that Conor McGregor had a pretty bad run in the sport since his boxing defeat against Floyd Mayweather. After Mayweather, Conor McGregor went against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. However, he failed to defeat the undefeated Dagestani. With two back to back big losses, Conor McGregor is desperate to get back into the win column in his upcoming bout at UFC 246.

