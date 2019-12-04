This Is How Boxer Tyson Fury Saved A Stranger From Taking His Own Life

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury recently took to social media to share a story about how he saved a man’s life by taking him on a run. According to a video posted on Tyson’s Instagram stories, the ‘Gypsy King’ said that someone who was on the verge of ending his life had come to his house and wanted to speak to him. The identity of this man is still not known to the public.

Tyson Fury later uploaded encouraging video

The video was then uploaded on the official account of Fury on Monday. In the video, he revealed that the stranger wanted to end his own life but before that he wanted to speak to the boxer. “So obviously me being me, I talked me out of it and took him on a three- mile run. He left as happy as Larry and it seems to have worked. To all those people out there suffering from mental health problems, please do not take your own life. It will get better, I promise you. There is help around the corner, please seek medical advice immediately and you will return to what you once were, “ he added.

He also asked people to never give up and keep fighting and never say die. He said, "Like I got up in round 12 against Wilder, keep getting up no matter how many times it puts you down, keep going forward because we never surrender." Fury became an advocate for mental health after he returned to the ring last year after battling against depression and drug abuse for two years. While struggling with depression, he came close to driving his ferrari off the road. He will return to the ring on 22 February next year to fight Wilder for a second time.

