BREAKING: Javelin Ace Neeraj Chopra In Quarantine For 2 Weeks After His Return From Turkey

India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been placed under self-isolation for 14 days after the star returned from Turkey amid the COVID-19 scare gripping the world. Neeraj Chopra, along with Rohit Yadav, were participating in a camp that was preparing them for the Olympics. However, with the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic & travel restrictions being imposed by India in order to curtail the spread of the virus, the javelin throwers were asked to return home and are placed under quarantine for two weeks.

Neeraj Chopra under self-isolation

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra under self-isolation after returning from Turkey as precaution against coronavirus. #NeerajChopra #SAI #AFI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2020

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data. However, according to ICMR data updated on March 20, a total of 206 individuals have been found positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. Among those found positive for coronavirus are 32 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia, and Singapore. The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra so far.

"The total number of active COVID 2019 cases across India stands at 171 so far," the ministry said, adding that 20 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died. "A total of 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 20," according to ICMR.

