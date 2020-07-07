Patrick Mahomes Girlfriend Takes Dig At People Who Find Kneeling Disrespectful To USA Flag

NFL star Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend Brittany Mathews recently took to her Instagram account to share a tweet which called out people who found kneeling during the national anthem disrespectful towards the USA. Matthews posted a screenshot of the tweet addressing the matter on her Instagram story on July 4. Brittany Matthews also congratulated Mahomes for his massive $503 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes girlfriend Brittany Matthews calls out people for opposing kneeling during the national anthem

The tweet Matthews shared spoke about a solider being sexually assaulted in the USA, after which she went missing and no proper investigation was conducted after her bunker was emptied out. Mathews shared the tweet during the ongoing protests in the country which started after George Floyd's murder on May 25. Floyd was murder by a police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. Floyd's death caused people to bring up Colin Kaepernick's photos from 2016, where the NFL quarterback kneeled during the national anthem before NFL games to protest peacefully against police brutality.

The Colin Kaepernick kneeling was frowned upon and some people still believe it disrespects the country and the US flag. Mahomes and Mathews both have been vocal in their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, frequently posting about social injustice and racial inequality in the country. Patrick Mahomes also recently joined NBA icon LeBron James' voting rights group More Than a Vote, which focuses on supporting and protecting African American voting rights.

Brittany Mathews reacts to Patrick Mahomes $503 million contract extension via her Instagram story

On Monday (Tuesday IST), Mahomes signed a record-setting $503 million contract extension with the Chiefs, making him the holder of the richest contract in sports history. Matthews celebrated Mahomes' contract in her Instagram story, sharing a photo of them together while saying she was 'so proud' of her boyfriend. Later, Brittany Matthews also shared photos form the Patrick Mahomes contract signing, saying that her best friend has earned the contract and even added an '#Iloveyou' hashtag at the end. Mahomes deal will keep him with the Chiefs through 2031. Mahomes and Matthews have been dating for eight years and celebrated their anniversary in March.

