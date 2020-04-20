UFC: 3 Conor McGregor Records In UFC That Are Unlikely To Be Broken Anytime Soon

Conor McGregor has held several records under his name. Some of them were broken over time, while some of them are still intact. In 2016, Conor McGregor became the first man to hold two division belts in UFC, which is considered to be his prime moment. However, the Irish fighter has been setting records with each and every fight. After an exile of more than a year, Conor McGregor finally returned inside the octagon against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 and went on to unleash a sensational 40-second KO victory. However, not everyone knows that Conor McGregor set another record with his latest victory over Donald Cerrone. Here are the three Conor McGregor records that appear to be unbreakable.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Could Face Nate Diaz instead of Khabib Next, Says Former UFC Champion

UFC: Three Conor McGregor records which appear unbreakable

Thirteen-second knockout victory in a title fight

Conor McGregor took just 13 seconds to knock the featherweight title out of Jose Aldo's hands at UFC 194. Earlier billed as the fastest knockout in UFC history, the feat lost its top spot to Jorge Masvidal’s five-second knockout against Ben Askren. However, Conor McGregor’s 13-second knockout victory over Jose Aldo is still regarded as the fastest KO in a title fight in UFC history till date.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Preparations For September Return As UFC 249 Stands Cancelled

KO victory across three weight classes

Conor McGregor is the only fighter in UFC to have registered knockout victories across three different weight classes (featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight). During his featherweight reign, Conor McGregor knocked out veterans like Dustin Poirier, Marcus Brimage, Chad Mended, and Jose Aldo. In the lightweight division, Conor McGregor knocked out Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 205 and finally knocked out Donald Cerrone in the 170 lbs division at UFC 246.

Highest selling pay-per-views

There is no doubt that Conor McGregor brings fame and spotlight along with him, as he comfortably resides in the three highest-selling PPV events in UFC history. Khabib vs McGregor is still the highest-earning PPV, while Conor McGregor’s two battles with Nate Diaz reside at the second and third spot. Conor McGregor also participated in a massive cross-promotion boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Also Read | UFC 249 Khabib Vs Ferguson: Dana White Planning The "Baddest Card" In MMA History

Also Read | UFC Star Conor McGregor Turns Bartender For A Day In Florida: Watch Video

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)