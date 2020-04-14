Conor McGregor Could Face Nate Diaz Next, Says Former UFC Champion

While the entire world is merely guessing about Conor McGregor’s next UFC fight, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor is going to face Nate Diaz next. After dominating Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246, Conor McGregor went on to hint at a potential trilogy fight with Nate Diaz and Bisping believes that the fight is going to materialise in the near future. However, while claiming so, the Briton took verbal shots at Nate Diaz as he went on to refer him as an ‘average fighter’.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Preparations For September Return As UFC 249 Stands Cancelled

UFC: Could Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 go through?

"I'll guarantee [Conor McGregor] fights Nate Diaz next."@bisping explains why it'll be Diaz and not Nurmagomedov next for McGregor (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/OaYLlYVXtS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2020

During an interaction with ESPN, the former UFC middleweight champion said that McGregor vs Diaz 3 will do 'good business', and Conor McGregor might opt to face him instead of any other fighter on the line. According to Michael Bisping, Conor McGregor is going to outclass Nate Diaz in the trilogy bout as Diaz is nothing more than an average fighter.

"Conor will smoke Nate Diaz because Nate Diaz has always been an average fighter; he just built his f*****g career on choking out Conor McGregor," said Michael Bisping.

Michael Bisping further predicted that Conor McGregor will face Khabib Nurmagomedov after he gets done with Nate Diaz. However, neither Mczgregor nor the UFC officials have confirmed anything from their side. UFC events are currently on hold due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but MMA fans have been given a ray of hope in the form of a potential ‘McGregor vs Diaz 3’ after things get back to normal.

Also Read | Rapper Tory Lanez Samples UFC Superstar Conor McGregor In His Latest Track; Watch

UFC: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz rivalry

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have faced each other twice in their respective MMA careers (UFC 196 & UFC 202) and both the men have defeated the other once. While Nate Diaz submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 196. The Irish fighter avenged his loss at UFC 2020. The trilogy bout is expected to be an ice breaker between them.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Thrills Indian Fans Amid Coronavirus Crisis With 'God Bless India' Message

Also Read | Conor McGregor Promises To Win One Of The Latest UFC Belts During Fan Interaction: Watch

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)