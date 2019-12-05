Brock Lesnar's Comeback Victory Over Shane Carwin Is Still One Of UFC's Greatest Fights

Brock Lesnar reportedly faced off against Shane Carwin in the biggest MMA main event of the year at UFC 116. Lesnar’s stunning victory over Shane Carwin still remains one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history. Brock Lesnar had survived a brutal onslaught from Shane Carwin in the first round which led to a second-round resurgence from the then heavyweight champion. Shane Carwin was heading into the fight undefeated. He had last demolished Frank Mir to claim the Interim Heavyweight Championship. While Carwin failed to walk out of the MGM Grand Garden Arena with his hands raised, he did succeed in proving Lesnar’s mortality to all the MMA fans.

Also Read | Rey Mysterio Net Worth, Salary, Upcoming Survivor Series Fight Against Brock Lesnar

Also Read | Salt Bae Challenges Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov To Fight, Eyes UFC Debut

UFC: Brock Lesnar conquers the undefeated Shane Carwin

Shane managed to counter the early takedown attempts from Brock Lesnar in the first round and came in heavy before landing a few solid punches and tagging him with a vicious uppercut. Brock Lesnar was not able to answer the strikes but did a good job of defending himself to prevent the official from calling out the contest. The round also saw Lesnar crumpled down on the mat for the most part. Shane Carwin mercilessly rained down punches on the defending champion.

According to MMA experts, Shane Carwin had made a tactical error during the first round of the match by going all out to finish the fight. He had gassed himself out. This helped Brock Lesnar recover for the second round and he had much more gas in the tank than his opponent. Lesnar capitalized and went for a successful takedown before catching him with an arm-triangle choke to force a tap.

Also Read | WWE Survivor Series 2019 Results: Brock Lesnar Brutalised, SmackDown Reign Supreme

Also Read | Brock Lesnar Remembers The Vicious Kick From Alistair Overeem That Changed His MMA Career