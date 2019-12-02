Brock Lesnar Remembers The Vicious Kick From Alistair Overeem That Changed His MMA Career

Brock Lesnar faced Alistair Overeem at UFC 141 in a heavyweight showdown. What caught the eye of most MMA fans was the kickboxer's vicious attack to Lesnar’s mid-section which spelt the end of Lesnar's run in the UFC. Alistair Overeem had a simple approach going into the fight against Brock Lesnar – target his vulnerable liver throughout the fight. Brock Lesnar was stopped by Alistair Overeem in the very first round of their match after taking a vicious kick to the liver.

Also Read | Brock Lesnar's WWE Annual Salary, Net Worth And Upcoming Fight

For even in the lead up their heavyweight showdown, Brock Lesnar was very vocal about suffering from diverticulitis for quite some time, and that he was still very much in the process of recovering from the condition. Lesnar had been plagued by the disease over the course of his career with the promotion with back to back cases of diverticulitis, an intestinal disorder.

Also Read | Rey Mysterio Net Worth, Salary, Upcoming Survivor Series Fight Against Brock Lesnar

UFC: Brock Lesnar describes the vicious kick from Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem has inhuman striking power, at least that is what Brock Lesnar had to say about Overeem. In an interview with Cage Potato, Brock Lesnar described what it felt like after being kicked by Alistair Overeem during the fight. He said that it felt like he got kicked by a horse. Following the loss at UFC 141, Brock Lesnar had officially announced his retirement from the UFC and soon made his return to the WWE where he would gain prominence shortly after. Brock Lesnar later returned to the UFC in a one-fight deal with the promotion where he successfully defeated Mark Hunt in the co-main event of UFC 200.

Also Read | WWE Survivor Series 2019 Results: Brock Lesnar Brutalised, SmackDown Reign Supreme

Brock Lesnar - WWE return

Brock Lesnar recently concluded his rivalry with Rey Mysterio whom he defeated at Survivor Series to retain his WWE championship. Lesnar is currently on a hiatus from WWE and is not expected to be involved in another major rivalry anytime soon. According to reports, he would not be appearing on WWE programming until Royal Rumble in late January 2020.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Vs Donald Cerrone: UFC Fan Offers A Sneak Peek Into The Future