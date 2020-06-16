When Brock Lesnar Won The UFC Heavyweight Title By Knocking Out Randy Couture

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar is a familiar name in the wrestling community but ‘The Beast’ has proven to be equally dominant inside the MMA octagon throughout the years. Brock Lesnar is one of the few athletes to have made a mark in the wrestling community as well as in the world of MMA, securing World titles in both promotions. Brock Lesnar surprised his fans by making a shock move from WWE to UFC in 2007, which many considered was a misstep. However, ‘The Beast’ silenced his critics by knocking out Min Soo Kim in the very first round of his MMA debut at UFC K1-Dynamite. Brock Lesnar then went on to lose against Frank Mir at UFC 81 but bounced back against Heath Herring at UFC 87. Dana White instantly offered Brock Lesnar a title shot next and the WWE veteran accepted it without batting an eyelid.

UFC veteran and then-heavyweight champion Randy Couture was lined up against Brock Lesnar at UFC 91 on November 2008 in a title fight. The mega-event drew considerable PPV sales making it one of the most successful fights in UFC back then. Randy Couture was on a two-fight win streak when he locked horns with Brock Lesnar inside the UFC cage.

It was a heated affair from the very beginning as Brock Lesnar and Randy Couture started to swing blows. However, Brock Lesnar managed to remain calm and won the first round on judges' scorecard. In the second round, Brock Lesnar left little to chance as he knocked out Randy Couture 3:07 minutes into the fight, winning the UFC heavyweight title for the first time in his career. He then defended the belt twice against Frank Mir (2) and Shane Carwin. However, Lesnar lost it against Cain Velasquez at UFC 121.

The Brock Lesnar UFC record reads 5 wins, 3 losses and one no-contest. Although the WWE superstar has teased his UFC return several times in the past, it appears that Brock Lesnar will stick to the big money in WWE for the foreseeable future. He recently lost his WWE title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 and is yet make an appearance at a PPV since.

Image courtesy: UFC.com