R-Truth Speaks On Making Brock Lesnar Laugh; The Rock & John Cena’s Backstage Relationship

Few superstars have forced Brock Lesnar to break his in-ring character but R-Truth can count himself in that league. During an episode of WWE RAW a couple of months ago, R-Truth and Brock Lesnar came face-to-face where the current WWE 24/7 Champion made The Beast laugh. The segment was loved by many and even Brock Lesnar praised R-Truth for his work backstage.

R-Truth sat down with TalkSPORT this month where he revealed that Paul Heyman came to him ahead of the segment and asked him to make Brock Lesnar laugh. Heyman told R-Truth that he’s a funny guy, but fans still doubted whether he could break Brock Lesnar or not. Paul Heyman then asked R-Truth to “wing it” during the segment and deliver a great promo. At first, R-Truth was scared and wanted to tell Brock Lesnar about the promo before going out. However, once in the ring, R-Truth delivered and made Brock Lesnar break into laughter. Lesnar also loved the promo and told R-Truth that they needed to do something together backstage in WWE.

“I did all I could to hold myself from laughing when I saw Brock bust out laughing because of Paul Heyman’s facial expression. The magic just went on man, it kept going on,” said R-Truth.

R-Truth opens up on working with The Rock and John Cena

While remembering Survivor Series 2011 where he teamed up with The Miz to take on the duo of The Rock and John Cena, R-Truth said that it was the highlight of his career. Though they lost the bout, R-Truth said that he and Miz were honoured and happy to share the ring with The Rock and John Cena. R-Truth said everyone was extremely happy and there was a lot of high-fiving backstage. Shooting down the rumours that The Rock and John Cena hated each other, R-Truth said that both legends were humble and respected each other.

“Everybody was high-fiving – no egos around! No egos at all, man. It was all gratitude, humbleness, respect, appreciation – we were all a team at the time, man,” R-Truth added.

Image Source: WWE.com