Stipe Miocic Believes He Should Be The First To Fight Brock Lesnar Instead Of Jon Jones

After it was revealed that Brock Lesnar’s current WWE contract has expired, rumours started swirling that the former WWE Champion could go back to UFC. Jon Jones, who recently vacated his Light Heavyweight championship and moved to the heavyweight division, became the first UFC fighter to call out Brock Lesnar, claiming that he could "beat Lesnar’s a**". Current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has also opened up on a possible fight with The Beast.

While talking to Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Stipe Miocic said that if Brock Lesnar decides to return, then he should be the first to fight him. “I think so, and a hundred per cent I think so. I do, a hundred per cent. If anything, I would get the Brock Lesnar fight first or be asked first. I didn’t know he (Jon Jones) called the shots. I didn’t know that,” Stipe Miocic added. Stipe Miocic is currently recovering from his last fight and is gearing up to fight rising star Francis Ngannou, who he had defeated earlier at UFC 220.

Stipe Miocic’s last fight was against Daniel Cormier which he won via unanimous decision. In the process, Stipe Miocic also won the trilogy and established himself as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time. Earlier, it was rumoured that Stipe Miocic would defend his title against Jon Jones, but UFC president Dana White recently made it clear that Stipe Miocic will go up against Francis Ngannou in the future. Dana White claimed that “Jon Jones can’t jump over Francis Ngannou. Francis has earned his spot.”

Could Brock Lesnar vs Stipe Miocic happen?

According to fans, there’s a good chance that Stipe Miocic will not be the first person to face Brock Lesnar. Many claim that UFC is not going to let Brock Lesnar fight for the title in his first outing as he has been out of the MMA scene for years. However, this opens a door for a possible Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones bout. Brock Lesnar would be a perfect debut opponent for Jones in the heavyweight division and Lesnar would be able to test his capabilities against one of the best in the business. Dana White has himself stated that he’s ready to book Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones if the two fighters are “seriously interested”.

Image Source: AP