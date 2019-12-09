The Debate
Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Issues 'come And Get Me' Plea For Cleveland Browns Exit

other sports

Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns after a rift with his teammates. The former Giants wide receiver is now angling for an exit from Cleveland

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Odell Beckham Jr

It wasn't too long ago that Odell Beckham Jr. parted ways with the New York Giants. A move to the Cleveland Browns was seen as a fresh start to both, the Giants as well as Odell Beckham Jr. after the wide receiver was criticised by his Giants teammates for an alleged lack of effort. However, it now seems that his time in Cleveland is also nearing the end. 

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Moving Away From Cleveland Browns? Patriots Trade Rumours Circle NFL

NFL Trade Rumours: Odell Beckham Jr issues 'Come and Get Me' plea

"No one knows what the future holds", Odell Beckham Jr. was quoted as saying to the American media last week. A Fox Sports report now states that the Cleveland Browns wide receiver has reportedly been lobbying for a move away from Cleveland. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer was quoted as saying that Odell Beckham Jr. has already told other players and coaches before games and even during games to 'come and get him'. Glazer continued by saying that he does not see Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship with the Cleveland Browns ending well after this year.

Also Read | Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Sets Unwanted NFL Record During Loss Against Bears

Also Read | NFL Trade Rumours: Antonio Brown To Continue Exile Despite Patriots Struggle Vs Chiefs

While the Cleveland Browns wide receiver did try and quell rumours of an exit via a tweet, the rumour mill continues to link him with an exit from Cleveland. Fans have also pointed out that it wasn't Odell Beckham Jr.'s decision to go to Cleveland since he was traded by the Giants. The New England Patriots are rumoured to be interested in Odell Beckham Jr., which is no surprise, considering their recent struggles in offence. Interestingly, Tom Brady was pictured yelling at his receivers during the Patriots' loss to the Houston Texans. Could Odell Beckham Jr. solve the Patriots' offensive issues?

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Shuts Haters, Addresses Those Doubting His Ability In NFL

Published:
