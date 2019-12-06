Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Sets Unwanted NFL Record During Loss Against Bears

A tweet by the official Twitter account of the NFL Media Research Department that caters to the statistics in the NFL games summed up Dallas Cowboys' Thursday night loss against Chicago Bears. According to the research conducted by the NFL, Dallas Cowboys placekicker Brett Maher has missed a total of 10 field goals in 2019. Interestingly, Brett Maher also owns the NFL record for most field goal made at 60 yards or longer. His 63-yard field goal in the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles was the third 60-plus FG of his career and second so far this season.

Brett Maher has now missed 10 field goals in 2019 ... more than any kicker in a single season in the last 4 years.#ThursdayNightFootball | #DALvsCHI — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 6, 2019

Brett Maher's miss against the Chicago Bears on his first attempt on Thursday night means that when it comes to missing field goals, no kicker over the past four seasons in the NFL has done it better than Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. In a bid to stem the tide of their recent troubles, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett decided to work out veterans Nick Rose, Austin MacGinnis and Tristan Vizcaino as kickers this past Sunday after Brett Maher missed both of his field-goal attempts against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. Ultimately, however, the Dallas Cowboys decided to stick with Maher for the all-important game against the Chicago Bears.

Cowboys vs Bears: Dallas Cowboys facing stick or twist decision with Brett Maher

It's safe to say that Brett Maher did not come close to repaying that faith after his abysmal display against the Bears. Considering that the Dallas Cowboys are playing in the NFC East, they are well-poised to book a spot in the NFL Playoffs. However, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will no doubt have to re-evaluate his kicker options for the game against the Rams next week. Nick Rose is the one more likely to take Brett Maher's place for the Dallas Cowboys, considering that MacGinnis and Vizcaino have never kicked in a regular-season game. Rose spent two games as the Chargers' kicker last year and has made 11-of-14 field goal attempts, with a long of 55, and connected on 23-of-26 extra-point tries during his career.

Dallas Cowboys went down to Chicago Bears 24-31 on Thursday Night Football.

