UFC: Bryce Mitchell Earns $50,000 Bonus For ‘Twister’ Submission After Matt Sayles Win

Bryce Mitchell ended his Saturday night on a happy note with a vicious submission over Matt Sayles at UFC on ESPN 7. Submissions are quite common when it comes to MMA but Bryce Mitchell’s latest submission was not at all a common one since it has been used only twice in UFC’s 26-year long history. Bryce ‘Thug Nasty’ Mitchell’s latest victory extended his undefeated UFC run by 3-0 along with a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

UFC: Bryce Mitchell imposes a nasty submission

The featherweight contest between Bryce Mitchell and Matt Sayles ended up in the very first round, as Bryce Mitchell wasted no time in going for the submission. The fight initially started slow but ‘Thug Nasty’ had a quick day at work by imposing the infamous ‘Twister’ over his latest rival Matt Sayles. The 25-year-old American earned himself the $50,000 ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus and a solid victory to strengthen his current MMA streak. Take a look at Bryce Mitchell’s latest ‘Twister’ submission.

"That is the most painful move in fighting!"



THUG NASTY! Bryce Mitchell gets just the second 'Twister' submission in UFC history!



Incredible scenes at #UFCDC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S8OFzMvUFm — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 8, 2019

When asked about his patent submission move, Bryce Mitchell said that he has been practising ‘Twister’ for a long time now. The 25-year old revealed that he got to know this move from Eddie Bravo and since then he has tried to master the move. Well, after his recent victory, it can be said that Bryce has already done so. Take a look at Eddie Bravo’s YouTube video that inspired ‘Thug Nasty’ to adapt the ‘Twister’.

UFC: 'Twister' Move

Chan Sung Jung ‘The Korean Zombie’ incepted the submission into UFC, 8 years ago. The Korean Zombie submitted Leonard Garcia at UFC Fight Night 24 and since then no other fighter went for the “Twister”. However, after a long gap of 8 years, “Twister” submission is back and UFC fans are lucky to have a fighter who has mastered himself in the move.

