UFC: Former Champion Renan Barao Released From UFC After 5 Straight Losses

Renan Barao, the man who used to dominate the entire bantamweight division with his invincible power, has recently been released by the UFC. The Brazilian veteran’s current MMA run has been disappointing and UFC President Dana White has lost his interest over the former bantamweight champion. After five back to back defeats in his last fights, Renan Baro has parted his ways with UFC and he is a free agent at this moment.

Also Read | UFC Bids Goodbye To Liz Carmouche, The 1st-ever UFC Women's Fighter Alongside Ronda Rousey

UFC: Renan Barao has been released by UFC

UFC President Dana White has recently released two eminent veterans - Liz Carmouche and Renan Barao from the UFC roster. Once referred to as the best pound for pound fighter in the world, Renan Barao lost his impact since his title loss against TJ Dillashaw. The 32-year old Brazilian took another shot at TJ Dillashaw in order to reclaim his title but came up short in the fight. Well, ever since his loss against TJ Dillashaw, Renan Barao has won only two fights against Mitch Gagnon and Phillipe Nover.

Renan Barao lost all of his last five fights and no wonder, UFC is done with him. The 32-year-old has had some notable moments in his MMA career. He had a 33-fight unbeaten streak and a victory against Urijah Faber. However, nothing can compensate for his poor performance in recent times. Well, Renan Barao is a free agent at this moment and he can opt for emerging MMA promotions in the world like Bellator MMA, One Championship, Cage Warriors or even Bare Knuckle Fighting. The former bantamweight champion is yet to announce anything from his side and MMA fans expect him to try out something new under a new promotion.

Also Read | UFC: Conor McGregor Defends Jose Aldo's Bantamweight Debut At UFC 245

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal Wooed By Amanda Nunes's Stunning First Round Knockout Win At UFC 239

Also Read | UFC Attacks Mark Hunt And Demands $388,000 In Attorney Fees Following Court Win