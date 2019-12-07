UFC Bids Goodbye To Liz Carmouche, The 1st-ever UFC Women's Fighter Alongside Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche kicked off Women’s MMA in the UFC with their incredible fight at UFC 157 on February 23, 2013. The women’s division that looks stacked and incredible in recent times started its journey with Liz Carmouche and Ronda Rousey’s inaugural fight. However, now there is sad news for fans since none of them are tied up with the UFC anymore. Ronda Rousey left the promotion after two back-to-back defeats against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Rousey went on to make her career in the WWE and now seeks to enjoy her retired life. However, it has now been declared that Liz Carmouche has also been released by the UFC.

UFC news: Liz Carmouche is no longer there in UFC

The American veteran had an unsuccessful attempt at the women’s flyweight title in her last fight against Valentina Shevchenko and it is pretty clear that Carmouche's charm is no longer alive as far as UFC top officials are concerned. According to latest American media reports, Carmouche is now a free agent and she can continue her MMA journey with several other emerging promotions like the Bellator MMA or ONE Championship. However, UFC fans are still desperate for a re-match between Liz Carmouche and Valentina Shevchenko.

Despite several unsuccessful attempts at the world titles, Liz Carmouche remains a true pioneer of the sport. The world title challenger has an MMA record of 13 victories and 7 defeats but she is one of those women who revolutionalised the entire women’s MMA for all the right reasons. It is sad for UFC fans to bid goodbye to Liz Carmouche but ‘Girl Rilla’ has got all the opportunities to test herself at other leading MMA promotions of the world.

