Buccaneers Officially Unveil New Uniforms For 2020 NFL Season; Fans Excited For Brady Era

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally unveiled their new uniforms for the 2020 NFL season. Arguably the most talked-about team in the league at the moment, the Buccaneers new uniform will feature a revamped design as a nod to their most successful period in the NFL between 1997 and 2013. It is during that time that the Buccaneers won their first and only Super Bowl title - beating the Raiders in Super Bowl 37 in 2002.

.@caseyreporting breaks down the new unis 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5z1woEjF6C — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020

Buccaneers new uniform released ahead of 2020 NFL season

Buccaneers posted a short reveal video on all their social media handles and subsequently released an official statement to highlight all the changes made to their new strip. The statement noted, 'On Tuesday, the Buccaneers revealed the new uniforms, marks and colours they will begin wearing in 2020. The team had announced in February that it would be unveiling its new look in the spring and that the changes had been inspired largely by fan feedback. The Buccaneers hope to create another era of postseason success with a new set of stars making the Super Bowl-era uniform their own signature look. That includes six-time Super Bowl Champion QB Tom Brady and (returning) linebacker, Lavonte David.'

Buccaneers Owner Ed Glazer stated, "This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans. We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way.'

Fans excited for 2020 NFL season after Buccaneers new uniform released

Ditching the bold features of Buccaneers old uniforms, the franchise took a more streamlined approach for their new strip while also modernising some of the classic uniforms of the past. Using their Color Rush initiative as an inspiration, Buccaneers new uniform features a monochrome pewter set that highlights a red-and-white colour scheme against a darker backdrop. The Buccaneers new uniform also retains the franchise's modern flag-and-crossed-swords logo and their modern ship design.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to embark on a new era which has gotten the fans excited. New quarterback Tom Brady is expected to be inserted straight into a starting a role. Bucs will be hoping to see Brady form an instant partnership with wide men Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

With Buccaneers hoping for a deep run in the 2020 NFL postseason, it'll be interesting to see if a new uniform and a veteran quarterback can help revive their fortunes in the league.

Buccaneers new uniform official reveal; watch

Meanwhile, fans excited for Buccaneers new uniform and Tom Brady era

Just delivered to my front door...



NEW team, NEW uniform.



Your first look at the @TomBrady @Buccaneers jersey. pic.twitter.com/24aEkd9qqM — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 8, 2020

No, it’s not a throwback Dilfer jersey...it’s the new look for the @Buccaneers. Definitely a nod to the Super Bowl era. Cleaner, simpler. I like them! I love the new pewter version. What do you think? #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/ByOpEZkvs1 — Charley Belcher FOX (@CharleyBelcher) April 7, 2020

