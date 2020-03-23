Tom Brady's One Key Request After Joining The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Revealed

For the first time in 20 years, Tom Brady will be donning a jersey with no resemblance to the Patriots' colours. The six-time Super Bowl champion enjoyed an illustrious career with the New England Patriots but will be taking the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the upcoming season. While Brady joining the Bucs raised a lot of eyebrows in and around the NFL, the latest reports suggest the 42-year-old was more than onboard for playing with his new teammates.

TB12 just wanted one thing after signing with the Bucs 📱 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/1dWIQOMCPa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2020

Also Read | Who Will Be Patriots QB In 2020? Tom Brady Set To Be Replaced By These Candidates

Tom Brady Buccaneers: Tom Brady request

Tampa Bay Times delved into some of the unheard details about how the Bucs convinced Tom Brady to make a switch to Tampa Bay, Florida. Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians were reportedly key in Brady opting to join the Buccaneers over other interested parties.

However, the report further states Tom Brady was extremely delighted to have come to an agreement with his new side. Per Tampa Bay Times, Tom Brady was never interested in talking about money, which was deftly handled by his agent Donald Yee.

Tom Brady Buccaneers contract details

Tom Brady contract:



$10M roster bonus, $15M salary each year (fully guaranteed)



Up to $2.25M each year tied to Top 5 in passer rating, TDs, yards, comp %, yards per pass



Up to $2.25M each year tied to playoffs, playoffs + play-time, Super Bowl + play-time



Base $50M. Max $59M. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2020

Also Read | Tom Brady Buccaneers: Signs For Tampa Bay As Free Agency Saga Comes To A Close

Tom Brady Buccaneers: Tom Brady request after agreeing to a contract

Tampa Bay Times further reported that Brady never asked for control of the offence. According to the report, Brady had faith that he could collaborate well with Bucs head coach Arians, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and special assistant Tom Moore. Furthermore, Brady did not ask for any specific player to join him nor did he ask to wear his famed No. 12, which is worn by Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin.

However, the same report states that Tom Brady had one particular request after he signed the deal. And that was, "He wanted the phone numbers of all his new Bucs teammates."

Also Read | Tom Brady Buccaneers Jersey Sales Up 900%, NFL Star's Lucrative Bucs Deal Details Out: Report

Tom Brady request signals exciting period for Bucs supporters

Leaving the Patriots after 20 successful years might not have been an easy decision for the 42-year-old. However, if reports in the US are to be believed, the three-time NFL MVP is raring to go with his new teammates at Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, Bucs No. 12, Chris Godwin is willing to hand let go of No. 12 out of respect for the NFL legend. Speaking to Tampa's media team, Godwin stated, "Just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished and the career he's built for himself, you've kind of got to lean into that respect."

“He reached out to me saying he was excited to come down and play together.”



➡️: @CGtwelve_ on @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/issO6sJ5dQ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Also Read | Why Is Tom Brady Buccaneers move on? Tom Brady Leaves Patriots