The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tom Brady's One Key Request After Joining The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Revealed

other sports

Tom Brady secured a big move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We take a look at the only request the former Patriots star made after agreeing to a move to the Bucs.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
tom brady

For the first time in 20 years, Tom Brady will be donning a jersey with no resemblance to the Patriots' colours. The six-time Super Bowl champion enjoyed an illustrious career with the New England Patriots but will be taking the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the upcoming season. While Brady joining the Bucs raised a lot of eyebrows in and around the NFL, the latest reports suggest the 42-year-old was more than onboard for playing with his new teammates. 

Also Read | Who Will Be Patriots QB In 2020? Tom Brady Set To Be Replaced By These Candidates

Tom Brady Buccaneers: Tom Brady request 

Tampa Bay Times delved into some of the unheard details about how the Bucs convinced Tom Brady to make a switch to Tampa Bay, Florida. Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians were reportedly key in Brady opting to join the Buccaneers over other interested parties. 

However, the report further states Tom Brady was extremely delighted to have come to an agreement with his new side. Per Tampa Bay Times, Tom Brady was never interested in talking about money, which was deftly handled by his agent Donald Yee.

Tom Brady Buccaneers contract details

Also Read | Tom Brady Buccaneers: Signs For Tampa Bay As Free Agency Saga Comes To A Close

Tom Brady Buccaneers: Tom Brady request after agreeing to a contract

Tampa Bay Times further reported that Brady never asked for control of the offence. According to the report, Brady had faith that he could collaborate well with Bucs head coach Arians, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and special assistant Tom Moore. Furthermore, Brady did not ask for any specific player to join him nor did he ask to wear his famed No. 12, which is worn by Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin. 

However, the same report states that Tom Brady had one particular request after he signed the deal. And that was, "He wanted the phone numbers of all his new Bucs teammates."

Also Read | Tom Brady Buccaneers Jersey Sales Up 900%, NFL Star's Lucrative Bucs Deal Details Out: Report

Tom Brady request signals exciting period for Bucs supporters

Leaving the Patriots after 20 successful years might not have been an easy decision for the 42-year-old. However, if reports in the US are to be believed, the three-time NFL MVP is raring to go with his new teammates at Tampa Bay. 

Meanwhile, Bucs No. 12, Chris Godwin is willing to hand let go of No. 12 out of respect for the NFL legend. Speaking to Tampa's media team, Godwin stated, "Just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished and the career he's built for himself, you've kind of got to lean into that respect."

Also Read | Why Is Tom Brady Buccaneers move on? Tom Brady Leaves Patriots

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT