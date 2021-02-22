Cam Newton Heckled: Dez Bryant, NFL Stars Slam Kid Who Heckled QB At Football Camp

While hosting a football camp in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this weekend, former panthers QB Cam Newton got into an argument with an attendee that has since gone viral on social media. The young player appeared to target Newton about his free agency and the kid also yelled "you're washed" in the direction of the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner. The video began to circulate on Sunday with viewers noting the disrespect of the teenager and how well Newton handled the episode.

Cam Newton heckled by young player at football camp

On Sunday, Cam Newton promptly called out a trash-talking kid who seemingly squandered an opportunity to improve on his talents at the NFA 7v7 East Regional football camp. The incident was caught on video and soon began doing the rounds on social media. The action begins with Newton walking towards the sidelines when the young player repeatedly yells "you a free agent" to Newton.

The quarterback, who heard the dig from the crowd, then responded with "I'm rich." The heckler then shouts "you're washed up" and "poor" before the 31-year-old asks where the youngster's father so that he could speak with him.

Kid was really saying this at CAM NEWTON’S own camp 😳 (h/t thesportsuniverse/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/YjQjc53tNZ — Overtime (@overtime) February 21, 2021

Newton later responded to the incident on Instagram, explaining why he asked about the boy's father and his motivation to participate in the football camp. The post also included an extended video of Newton's interaction with the young player.

However, several other NFL stars have hammered the young heckler on social media, while praising Newton for the way he handled the situation. Cowboys star Dez Bryant took to Twitter and wrote, "Cam, you should have sent his a** home". Three-time Super Bowl champion and NFL icon Shannon Sharpe also expressed his feelings over the incident and added, "Cam should’ve asked him to leave. The kid thinks he’s being funny, cute, but he’s being super disrespectful. This isn’t the 1st time kid has gotten outta pocket with an adult. Remember our parents would say behave be respectful when dropping us off somewhere. I miss that. SAD.

Cam you should have sent his ass home https://t.co/SJkUMUMnl5 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 21, 2021

Cam a better man than me — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) February 21, 2021

It blows my mind cause im sure that kid wants to be a Heisman trophy winner or a draft pick an Cam did both!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) February 21, 2021

Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last season that was worth up to $7.5 million and will become a free agent in March unless he re-signs. He finished his debut season with the franchise throwing for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns along with 10 interceptions in his 15 games played. The Patriots finished 7-9 and are expected to part ways with Newton, according to reports from ESPN. The three-time Pro Bowler has been linked with a move to the Washington Football team.

Image Credits - Cam Newton Instagram