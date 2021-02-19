Tom Brady Mocks Media Members Calling Him And His Bucs Teammates OLD To Win

After two decades with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Brady's move earned him his seventh Super Bowl title, he had been criticized the whole season. Many stated that his performance was dwindling, and the star quarterback was 'too old' to win another title. Brady ended up proving everyone wrong, winning his historic title for the Bucs – making sure to mock those who doubted him.

Tom Brady Twitter: Bucs star called out people who thought he was 'too old'

While the Tom Brady Super Bowl win might have altered the way many think, the 43-year-old has not forgotten what was said about him and his teammates. The video Brady shared was a compilation of media outlets and others criticizing him, thinking him to be too old for another title. As Brady's performance was not the same, such views started gaining momentum. The video Brady shared also included things said against teammates tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette, and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

"I love talk radio… @TB12sports," Brady wrote on Twitter. The video had Mobb Deep’s "Shook Ones" playing. "I kept all the receipts ... Never let THEM define YOU‼️ @tb12sports," Brady wrote on Instagram. Fans loved Brady's response, while haters reminded the star quarterback that his title apparently does not count. On of the people Brady mentioned in the video also commented, hoping the Bucs QB does not eat his words in 12 months.

Lmao I loved when you shut up all those media guys. Wish you didn’t include Shannon sharpe in this video he’s not worth your time he has something against you personally — Brian Sporman (@BrianSporman) February 17, 2021

Keep the receipts GOAT!!! Can’t believe people still doubt you — Larrryyyy Hooooovvaaaa (@GatorGotMeasles) February 17, 2021

There’s is one man in sports you do not bet againts. Thomas. Edward. Patrick. Brady. Jr. 🐐7💍 — Robert Byrne (@Robertbyrne2001) February 17, 2021

Name a more iconic duo than Brady and proving the haters wrong — Edwin 🤟(0-0) (@CookFor6) February 17, 2021

Thanks for the shout out Tom! Now... you’re too old!



I REALLY hope I don’t have to eat these words in 12 months! pic.twitter.com/6mMIgRl5ni — James Curtin III (@jamescurtin) February 17, 2021

Tom Brady achievements

Brady finished the last season with 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. For the Super Bowl game, he completed 21 of his 29 passes for 201 years along with three TDs. The Bucs dominated, handing the Kansas City Chiefs a 31-9 victory. Brady is also the first player who is over the age of 40 to win the MVP award for any American professional league (NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB).

He also joined Peyton Manning as the only QB to win Super Bowls with two different teams. The Bucs also became the first team to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Tom Brady contract

After his time with the Patriots, Brady moved to the Tampa Bay, signing a two-year $50,000,000 contract with the Bucs. As per Spotrac, $50 million is guaranteed, while $25 million will be the annual salary. His contract with the Bucs also included various bonuses and incentives, many related to the 2021 playoffs.

(Image credits: AP)