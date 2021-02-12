Paige Spiranac Says Drunk Video Shows 'Superhuman' Brady Is Human After All

A drunk Tom Brady went viral on social media during the Super Bowl celebrations on Thursday. The veteran quarterback helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to end their Super Bowl drought on Sunday, beating the Kansas City Chiefs at the Raymond James Stadium. The win meant that the Bucs ended their 19-year wait for the NFL championship, while Brady lifted his seventh Super Bowl crown.

Tom Brady boat parade: Paige Spiranac has perfect response as drunk Tom Brady goes viral

Tom Brady's antics during the Bucs' Super Bowl parade ensured that the 43-year-old was the toast of social media on Thursday. Brady partied like a champion after arriving on his luxury $2 million boat. The team chose to forego a traditional parade because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the 43-year-old ensured that there were some eye-catching moments during the entire celebration.

Brady created his trademark 'W' compilation with his Bucs teammates, this time set to “Without Me” by Eminem (“Guess who’s back, back again…). The words, “Still Here. Never Left. To Be Continued” flash across the screen after his highlights from the Super Bowl clash against the Chiefs. Then a video where Tom Brady throws the Lombardi Trophy went viral on social media, with the 43-year-old passing the trophy to Rob Gronkowski, who was shirtless in another boat, in a jaw-dropping moment. Gronk has had his history with the Lombardi Trophy but caught it safely this time around.

Tom Brady eventually had to be helped off his boat as he smiled and gave a little wave to a crowd of reporters waiting for him. Brady himself joined in on the fun later, sharing the video, writing, "Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila". By the looks of it, the NFL legend did have a little too much of the Avocado Tequila and was the toast of netizens on social media. Paige Spiranac had the perfect response to the tweet, with the golf sensation sharing the video, writing, "I love seeing superhuman people do normal people things".

I love seeing superhuman people do normal people things pic.twitter.com/Mko3eTC5eP — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 10, 2021

In his very first season in Florida, Tom Brady ended the Buccaneers' Super Bowl drought, winning them their first NFL championship since 2002. For Brady, this was his seventh overall, more than any other franchise in NFL history. Both the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers were tied at the top with six Super Bowls each, but Brady's seventh meant that he had cemented his legacy even further. The 43-year-old also became the oldest player to ever play in a Super Bowl and win it, breaking his own record achieved during the Patriots' 2019 win.

(Image Courtesy: Buccaneers, Paige Spiranac Instagram)