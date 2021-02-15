Lombardi Trophy Maker's Daughter Wants Tom Brady To Apologise, Bucs GM Responds

Tom Brady has had a good two weeks of February so far, having helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl win. The 43-year-old veteran was at his ‘drunk’ best during the Super Bowl celebrations, even needing help to get off his boat. While the NFL legend has been the toast of social media over the past week, Brady has come under criticism for his treatment of the Lombardi Trophy.

Tom Brady throws Lombardi Trophy, maker's daughter demands apology from NFL legend

Tom Brady caused a furore on social media after the NFL legend playfully threw the Lombardi Trophy to teammate Rob Gronkowski. The veteran quarterback launched the Lombardi Trophy to another boat during the boat parade a few days ago despite Gronkowski's previous history with the trophy. The tight-end had famously dented the trophy during his time with the New England Patriots having hit a baseball during celebrations.

Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of Greg Grohs, the silversmith who crafted the first Lombardi Trophy, says Tom Brady's trophy toss is insulting to her family and she wants an apology.



“I didn’t sleep for the last two nights because of this. I was that upset.”pic.twitter.com/ZnMslBlSUb — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2021

Brady's behaviour irked some people, especially Lorraine Grohs, whose father Greg Grohs was the master silversmith at Tiffany & Co. from 1967 to 1994 and designed the first Vince Lombardi Trophy. In an interview with Fox4, Grohs wants the Buccaneers superstar to apologise for his behaviour and disrespecting her father's work. She reveals that she had 'sleepless nights' after watching the video of Brady throwing the trophy, having seen it being made at the factory. "I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father, and it’s such an honour, and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany’s. And it takes a lot of hard work," said Grohs.

She also mentioned, "I’ve seen this trophy being made at the factory at Tiffany’s and it’s a beautiful trophy. My father had to chisel the seams, he had to chisel the seams by hand. There is a newspaper article that shows him working on that trophy. The ball is hand-formed and the base is as well. I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans, the other team players". Bucs GM Jason Licht meanwhile had the perfect response to her, with a GIF on Twitter telling Grohs to “lighten up.”

If Brady does end up apologising, it will be the second time in recent weeks he will have let his guard own. The 43-year-old had texted an apology to Tyrann Mathieu after the duo clashed multiple times during the Super Bowl. The NFL legend apologised for being competitive and matching the 28-year-old's intensity. Brady called Mathieu the "ultimate competitor" and mentioned that he had closely watched the Chiefs safety since his days at LSU, and he praised Mathieu for his heart, calling him an "incredible leader, champion and class act".

(Image Courtesy: Buccaneers Instagram)