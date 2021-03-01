Canelo Alvarez Abuses And KICKS Two Jake Paul Fans Out Of The Ring: Watch

After defending his WBC and WBA super-middleweight titles against Avni Yildirim on Saturday night, a happy Canelo Alvarez celebrated with his teammates, including trainer Eddie Reynosa, promoter Eddie Hearn and others in the ring. However, his mood was soon ruined when two unknown men gate-crashed his victory party, forcing him to get furious.

While speaking to DAZN about his performance against Yildirim and an upcoming bout against Billy Joe Saunders, the Mexican fan favourite noticed two men hopping behind him. As soon as he realised that the pair was not a part of his team and were wearing Jake Paul T-shirts, he appeared to tell them to “get the f*** out of here”. After the men walked out, a furious Alvarez muttered “f***ers” under his breath.

According to reports, the two men were later escorted out of the Hard Rock Stadium after a brief security check. It’s still unknown whether the two were instructed by Jake Paul himself or they did it of their own will. Either way, if they were planning on getting under the Mexican's skin then it definitely worked.

Canelo kicking these bums off stage. The disrespect man #CaneloYildirim pic.twitter.com/VkttjEuD0v — Andres Mata (@andresxmata) February 28, 2021

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim highlights: Canelo Alvarez on YouTuber boxing

In the past few years, YouTuber boxing has truly taken off with the like of the Paul brothers making massive purse due to their growing popularity and by fighting fellow YouTubers or other known celebrities. While fighters and legends like Mike Tyson have praised these YouTubers for bringing more fans to the sport, many, including Canelo have slammed the Paul brothers for ruining the sport.

During an interview (via The Sun), Alvarez talked about YouTuber boxing, claiming that for YouTubers, “it's all about the money”. Canelo also revealed that he would never fight someone like Logan or Jake Paul as they don’t respect boxing. “I don't criticise [YouTuber boxers]. This is a very risky sport, and if you go up there, it's very risky. No, I don't want to fight them. I truly believe that it's a lack of respect. It's all based on money. It's all for money,” he added.

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim highlights: What’s next for Canelo Alvarez?

After Canelo's easy win in Miami, Eddie Hearn confirmed that the 33-year-old will fight WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders on May 8 in a title unification bout. The one-sided battering of Yildirim came just two months after Alvarez defeated Callum Smith to win the WBA super and WBC super-middleweight belts. However, Billy Joe Saunders is expected to give Alvarez a tough challenge, considering he’s a smart, skilful southpaw who has never lost.

Image Source: Canelo Alvarez/ Instagram, DAZN