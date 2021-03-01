Canelo Alvarez Net Worth, Daughter, Partner Fernanda Gomez And Other Details

Apart from the legendary Floyd Mayweather, there are very few fighters who are as renowned as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in this generation. The 30-year-old has been dominating since day one, winning titles across all the weight divisions he has competed in, including junior middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight. Currently, Canelo holds the WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles and his cards generate some impressive PPV numbers in terms of revenue.

Canelo Alvarez record: Alvarez net worth and endorsements

The Mexican has been one of the highest-paid boxers, ever since he signed a five-year, $365 million deal with DAZN in October 2018. According to wealthygorilla, as of 2021, Saul Alvarez’s net worth is roughly $140 million, which excludes endorsements and various bonuses. According to Oscar de la Hoya, a former boxer turned promoter, Canelo Alvarez makes a huge purse from endorsements. Alvarez has a number of endorsements currently signed, having deals with Under Armour, Coppel Tecate, Hennessy and Everlast.

Apart from that, Canelo Alvarez is also a huge boxing promoter in Mexico. He launched his company, Canelo Promotions, in 2010, while teaming up with his trainers, Chepo and Eddy Reynoso. As of 2020, Canelo Promotions represented around 100 boxers throughout Mexico.

Canelo Alvarez net worth 2021: $140 million (as per wealthygorilla)

Canelo Alvarez net worth 2020: $94 million (as per Forbes)

Canelo Alvarez wife: Saul’s past relationships

Canelo Alvarez has a long list of people he has dated in the past. According to reports, he was engaged to Marisol González, who was Miss Mexico Universe 2003. The pair were set to tie the knot a year later, but differences in their relationship led them to grow apart. He was then linked with Kate del Castillo, with the Mexican-American actress commenting openly about their relationship. Canelo’s name is also linked with people like Venezuelan model Shannon De Lima, his business partner Nelda Sepulveda and others.

Canelo Alvarez wife: Who is Fernanda Gomez?

For the past few years, Canelo Alvarez has been dating Fernanda Gomez and the two even have a daughter together named Maria Fernanda Alvarez. Apart from Maria, Canelo has two more daughters and a son (Emily Cinnamon Alvarez, Mia Ener Alvarez and Saul Adiel Alvarez) from his past relationships.

Canelo Alvarez daughter: Who is Fernanda Gomez?

As per reports, Fernanda Gomez helps Canelo Alvarez with his business and spends the majority of time with their daughter, as evident with her social media posts. While the 30-year-old has kept their relationship private, Fernanda has been vocal about her feelings for Canelo.

Image Source: Canelo Alvarez, Fernanda Gomez/ Instagram