Ryan Garcia Calls Out Gervonta Davis For blockbuster Fight, Vows To Put ‘Tank’ To Sleep

Undefeated lightweight contender Ryan Garcia has called out Gervonta Davis and claimed that he isn't fazed by the explosive knockout win that the 'Tank' secured on Saturday night. Davis landed a stunning left uppercut to knockout Leo Santa Cruz in the sixth round of their bout in San Antonio, Texas, to win the WBA (Super) super featherweight title and retain his WBA (Regular) lightweight title. However, Ryan Garcia has now challenged Davis to a super fight and vowed to put the three-time world champion "to sleep" during their bout.

Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis for mega-fight, labels 'Tank' as a "bully"

While speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, Ryan Garcia insisted he remains confident of going toe to toe with 'Tank' and coming out on top. Davis, who moved to 24-0 on Saturday, landed a brutal uppercut that knocked Leo Santa Cruz out cold in the sixth round, but Garcia claimed that he was left unfazed. "Davis' knockout against Leo had no effect on me, even my pulse didn't go up, I'm confident I can beat him", said the 22-year-old boxer.

Garcia then went on to explain that he wants to face fellow American boxer Davis, sooner rather than later, "He (Davis) is just a big bully. Everyone knows we both can knock people out but one day we have to step in a ring and go against someone who can also put you to sleep".

Ryan Garcia wasn’t scared off by Gervonta Davis’ highlight reel knockout 👀 pic.twitter.com/7YIQLJjSGI — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 1, 2020

Having held the WBC Silver lightweight title since 2019, Garcia concluded by saying that he simply wasn't scared of his rival's power and that he could also throw knockout punches similar to Davis."I can punch like that too, I have the power. Don't run away from the specialness. What I want is for my fans to witness me beating Davis and just putting on a good show for them", said Garcia.

Ryan Garcia next fight: Boxer to face Luke Campbell for WBC interim Lightweight title

Ryan Garcia, currently at 20-0, will now face Olympic gold medal winner, Luke Campbell (20-3) for the WBC interim Lightweight title on December 5, 2020 at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. The winner of the fight will become the mandatory challenger to WBC lightweight champion, Devin Haney.

Image Credits - Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis Instagram