Call Of Duty (COD) Season 4 Release Date Leaks Out For Modern Warfare And Warzone

Call of Duty was all set for a new season for Modern Warfare and its free-to-play battle royale component Warzone, but, it had to be delayed as much of the major video game companies pushed back their events and announcements in the wake of the homicide of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

COD Season 4 release date

The Season 4 of the game was originally scheduled to start on June 3; however, developers are yet to confirm a new release date as the announcement of the delay did not speak of a new date for the release.

Now, a data miner has shared a tweet suggesting that the Call of Duty Modern Warfare and COD Warzone Season 4 have been scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, at 6 AM UTC. According to TheMW2Ghost, they have found the new release date for the season in the game code. And while the aforementioned date could be in the game code, it is likely that the Infinity Ward had to replace the date in the code with a new one as that is just how it’s meant to be written and that this does not confirm the actual plans of the gaming company.

If the leaked date of the upcoming season is actually true, it is likely that there would be an announcement from Activision or Infinity Games by Monday at the latest, where the details and roadmaps might follow soon after.

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone were set to start on June 3, and see the return of the iconic character, Captain Price. The fan-favourite character was earlier seen in the campaign mode for the reimagined COD Modern Warfare and played a very important role in the game's plot. It is also being suggested that Captain Price will be available as a playable character in COD Modern Warfare and Warzone. This could be similar to the debut of Simon "Ghost" Riley who was seen in the second season of the game. The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 was also slated to come out last week along with Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4. The upcoming season was set to introduce a number of exciting new features for the mobile version of the game.

Image credits: Activision Games Blog