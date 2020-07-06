How To Kill A Juggernaut In Call Of Duty Warzone's Latest Game Mode?

Juggernaut trios or Royale is the latest game mode introduced in Call of Duty Warzone which has been patched along the latest playlist update. The Juggernaut first appeared in Modern Warfare 2's Special Ops mode and later also featured in several Call Of Duty games since then. Warzone's Juggernaut Royale is a limited-time mode, similar to Fortnite's Thanos mode. Early on in the match, players along with their team can attempt to get suits which have been airdropped in care package locations, these packages are only available in trios.

How to defeat Juggernaut

Warzone Juggernaut Royale works similar to the standard battle royale mode. 150 players dive onto the battleground and the team or player standing wins the game. But the difference in the format is that a Juggernaut suit will land on the map too. The location will be then highlighted in the mini-map and known to all players. The first person to reach the Juggernaut suit gets to wear it.

The Juggernaut suit has been equipped with an insanely powerful weapon in the form of a minigun and an armour which is not easy to take down. players cannot simply sit in a vehicle and try to run over Juggernaut as it can easily take down vehicles by using the minigun. Players can either rush to the location and become the first player to wear the Juggernaut suit or strike it down when it is weak. When the player wearing the Juggernaut suit dies in the game, a new suit spawn on the map.

Image courtesy - COD official website

If players know that they will be facing Juggernaut at some point in the game, they should reserve their killstreaks and launchers because they're some of the best ways to take them down. Any player in the Juggernaut suit moves considerably slower than the usual player, this can be used against the Juggernaut by taking advantages of cover. If a Juggernaut spots a player in the open, then they can try to move around the location quickly in order to throw off the minigun's aim. Players can also increase the distance in order to decrease the accuracy of the minigun.

