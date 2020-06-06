Is 'COD' Mobile A Chinese App? 'Call Of Duty' Mobile Origin Country Revealed

COD: Mobile, COD Warfare and COD Warzone are amongst the many interesting survival games. The COD: Mobile was launched on October 1, 2019. It comes with console-quality HD gaming that supports perfectly on any smartphone device with customizable controls, voice and text chat, and thrilling 3D graphics and sound.

Players love the iconic multiplayer modes which they can play anytime, anywhere with 100 players in a Battle Royale battleground to survive till the end. The maps are not only intriguing but they also challenge a player to the extent of their ability. This alluring mobile game has been facing a backlash for being a Chinese application. Which is why many people are trying to find out if Call Of Duty: Mobile is Chinese or not. If you are wondering about the COD mobile origin country, here is all you need.

Is COD Mobile a Chinese app?

COD Mobile, which is one of the most loved mobile gaming apps, is developed by an American tech company called Activision Blizzard Pvt Ltd. The CEO of the company is Bobby Kotick and he is leading the company since the year 1990. The COD Mobile game, COD Warzone, and more games have been launched under the same brand and Call of Duty Mobile game application currently has more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store worldwide in less than a year.

The size of the application is just 81 MB which has a similar gaming interface to the popular Chinese game called PUBG and rivals it in all functional ways.

Apart from this, the official handle of COD Mobile has revealed that the company has postponed the launch of its new season. Fans are expecting the new season to come out in Mid-June i.e. June 11 or June 18 as the new seasons mostly roll-out on Thursdays. Following the pattern, Activision has also delayed the release of COD Warfare and COD Warzone.

The reason behind the delay is revealed by their tweet to be the rise of the unrest in the US due to the protests occurring in many regions to fight against injustice, discrimination and inequality. COD stands in support of equality and postponing the release of the new season is to bring in focus that the company promotes justice and law.

