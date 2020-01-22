Chad Johnson Of NFL Fame Backs Out Of XFL Tryouts After Workout Announcement

Just last week, former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson announced that he had been invited for an XFL tryout as a placekicker. The six-time NFL Pro Bowler voiced his excitement and was due to be evaluated with a number of prospective players during the close of the XFL's first training camp in Houston, Texas. However, according to ESPN reporter Kevin Seifert, Chad Johnson has now decided against participating in the XFL tryout.

Retired NFL WR Chad Johnson had a tryout scheduled Monday with the XFL — as a kicker. It didn’t happen. STORY: https://t.co/EurVkzuebb — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 21, 2020

Chad Johnson XFL workout is not happening

In December last year, Chad Johnson posted a video on his Instagram account in which he converted a supposed 60-yard field goal. The former Bengals man has often expressed a sincere interest in kicking. Despite these reports, Chad Johnson has now, privately admitted that he will not feature in the XFL after failing to show up for his scheduled workout in Houston.

Chad Johnson is ready for his comeback ... as a kicker in the XFL. https://t.co/yRtsivcINb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 14, 2020

According to a number of reports, Chad Johnson considered converting from wide receiver to kicker in order to orchestrate his return from retirement. A stint in the revived XFL could have worked in his favour. He did, after all, serve as an emergency kicker with the Bengals in 2009. In fact, he even converted an extra point and kicked off for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2009 preseason.

Chad Johnson most recently featured in Canada, back in 2017. Monterrey Fundidores of the LFA was his last sports destination. A year before that stint in Canada, the former NFL wide receiver spent some time as a training camp assistant to Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns.

